Speak Out: Debate on Trump, Biden, and the economy

Biden inflation

WOW, the Democrats on Speak Out who are crying about Trump must have forgotten the total 20% inflation since the Biden Administration took office!

Trump and team

President-elect Trump has been convicted of sexual assault in a court of law, by a jury. The judge made clear that this was a "rape." Trump selects Matt Gaetz, for attorney general, who is under review for having paid sex with a minor, crossing state borders and engaging in drug use. Trump also selected Pete Hegseth to head the defense department. Hegseth also faces allegations of rape. His victim and her husband went to the rape victim department in the area with the evidence. Is this what the good people of Southeast Missouri voted for?

Gas prices

Lots of the debate (noise) in the past few years has been about gas prices. World crude oil prices have been around $70 in the past few years. They were at those prices in 2008-2010-2015-2019 (Trump era) and since 2023 (Biden era). The noise about "drill, baby drill" is laughable. Drilling applications in certain areas have been open with no bidders, for economic reasons. America has been "self-dependent" for the past three to four years. America has been a net exporter of oil in recent years. The cheap gas of a while ago was totally due to a worldwide COVID shutdown of economies around the world. The only way to again enjoy the low gas prices of the Trump COVID time is to hope for another worldwide pandemic. That will get the cheap prices at the pumps. Oil prices are dictated by the global economic system. Not by some guy sitting in the Oval Office.

Sanctuary cities

Send all of the illegals into the sanctuary states and cities and let them care for the illegals without federal monies!

Undocumented windfall

Illegal immigrants have been a compelling issue for many voters in this election. In 2022, the undocumented immigrants paid a total of $96.7 billion in federal, state and local taxes. More than a third goes to payroll taxes (Social Security, etc.) Yet, these undocumented and illegal immigrants cannot collect Social Security and Medicare benefits. This is a huge windfall to the financially stressed Social Security/Medicare system.

Trump's chief of staff

President-elect Trump’s Chief of Staff has significant D.C. experience. She is a lobbyist. Her clients include: the tobacco industry, a Canadian mining firm and a foreign news company, whose owner is indicted for money laundering. This position does not require an FBI background report.

Banana republic

Trump has always projected that the Democrats would turn America into a banana republic, but if Matt Gaetz becomes AG, then he has achieved that dubious honor. Gaetz would start arresting everyone who spoke out against Trump and everyone connected to his federal indictments and charges. When that clown show starts the rest of the world will lose any and all respect for anything done by the Trump administration.

Biden vs. Trump unemployment

The current national unemployment is 4.1%, which is historically low. Unemployment in April 2020 — under Trump —was 14.8%. Yet some voters think Americans were better off in 2020 than in 2024.

Jack Smith

If Matt Gaetz does get to be the attorney general, he’ll find it extremely difficult to find judges and juries who will indict or convict someone like Jack Smith for strictly following the law and the Constitution. Indicting a criminal is not a criminal offense!

Background checks

Why is Trump wanting to bypass FBI checks on his cabinet picks? If they’re honest and not involved with hostile nations or have criminal behaviors then approval should be a given, right? So what’s the problem?

Water committee

A public water supply committee should be started to mediate between city administrators and voters. Immediately this dilemma has to be solved. City administrators are unable to articulate what the city needs and they need help quickly.