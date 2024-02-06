York: For one leading Democrat, Trump, Musk and Putin paranoia merge

Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy is one of the Democrats urging his party to more aggressively resist President Donald Trump across a broad range of issues. "Mr. Murphy has seemed to be everywhere all at once since Inauguration Day," wrote The New York Times recently, "staging a loud and constant resistance to Mr. Trump at a time when Democrats are struggling to figure out how to respond to him."

Murphy has exhibited the usual resistance obsessions, focusing furiously on Trump, on DOGE head Elon Musk and on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. And now, as Murphy devotes his energy to trying to stop the president's effort to bring peace to Ukraine, he has combined all those fixations into a sort of grand unified theory of Trump – what he calls the "bigger story."

Murphy explained the theory in an appearance on CNN on Sunday. Trump and Musk, he said, are scheming with Putin to "transition America into a kleptocratic oligarchy" in order to enrich themselves, "steal our data, to steal our Medicare, to steal our Medicaid." It was a bizarre formulation, and when Murphy finished, the CNN host, Dana Bash, diplomatically said, "There was a lot there."

Hopefully most Americans do not share Sen. Murphy's conspiratorial worldview. For example, most do not believe that longstanding efforts on Capitol Hill to curb the skyrocketing costs of Medicare and Medicaid are a Kremlin plot. They also don't think there is a grand scheme to transition the United States into a kleptocratic oligarchy.

Do many Democrats hold that view? It's not clear. But it is clear that if Murphy plays a leading role in his party's response to Trump, Democrats will fall into the same Russia mania that characterized the resistance in Trump's first term in office. "The White House has become an arm of the Kremlin," Murphy declared on CNN. "Every single day, you hear, from the national security adviser, from the president of the United States, from his entire security team, Kremlin talking points." How is the president to negotiate an end to the Ukraine war with domestic opposition like that?

There was a moment in the Oval Office meeting when a reporter asked Trump what his message was for Europeans who worry "that you align yourself too much with Putin." Trump responded: "Well, if I didn't align myself with both of them, you'd never have a deal. You want me to say really terrible things about Putin and then say, 'Hi, Vladimir, how are you doing on the deal?' It doesn't work that way. I'm not aligned with Putin. I'm not aligned with anybody. I'm aligned with the United States of America."

Trump won the presidency by pledging to pursue American interests above other interests. What he said in the meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy was a concise restatement of his campaign theme. After the blowup, someone tweeted words to the effect, "What did y'all think America First meant?" It meant what the world saw in the Oval Office.