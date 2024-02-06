Lopez: The pope's example

A papal deathwatch united us. It doesn't seem as crass an observation now that Pope Francis has been rallying, but regardless of one's politics or opinion of him specifically or the Catholic Church more generally, what looked for a weekend like the pontiff's final hours appeared to put one person's health not only on millions of our screens, but in our prayers.

Cynically, I thought the attention would immediately go to score-carding the next papal conclave (and Oscar possibilities for the recent movie about papal succession.) But as with the around-the-clock news coverage of Pope John Paul II's final days, it appears some of us may still believe in something more and something like eternal hope and matters even more important than politics — presidential or papal.

I confess having sighed in relief that Francis' final act as pontiff wasn't to instruct recent Catholic convert Republican Vice President JD Vance on the order of love, in his Feb. 10 letter to the U.S. bishops on immigration. In U.S. Catholic circles, there would never be the end of that social media thread, from the right and left (for lack of a better way to describe "sides" in intra-Church debates).

And while Francis hasn't been known to be the favorite of many a Western conservative, every evening in Rome, U.S. Cardinal Raymond Burke, about as Western and conservative as they come, has been among those gathering in St. Peter's Square daily praying for him.

George Weigel, the authority on all things John Paul II, referred to JPII's final years as his "last encyclical." It was a living letter to the world about how to die. Similarly, we have seen Francis struggle in a wheelchair, in pain and now out-of-sight at a Roman hospital.