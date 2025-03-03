Thiessen: Zelensky must mend the breach with Trump — or resign

On Thursday, President Donald Trump was publicly pledging to help Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky regain Russian-occupied territory at the peace table. “A lot of the sea line has been taken, and we’ll be talking about that,” Trump said during an Oval Office meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. “And we’re going to see if we can get it back or get a lot of it back for Ukraine.”

A day later, Zelensky was engaged in an unprecedented war of words with Trump in the Oval Office – after which the planned signing of a historic minerals deal between the two countries was shelved.

The blowup was Zelensky’s fault. To understand why, one needs to watch the entire 50-minute meeting unfold. Trump greeted Zelensky graciously, praising the courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people, and dismissed their earlier rift as “a little negotiations spat.”

Even after Zelensky refused a White House request to wear a suit, Trump praised his outfit, saying, “I think he’s dressed beautifully.” Trump extolled the minerals deal they had reached and said, “We look forward to getting in and digging, digging, digging.” He publicly pledged to continue military aid to Ukraine and even held out the possibility that he “could conceivably” commit U.S. troops alongside British and French troops to provide security after a peace deal was reached.

This should have been music to Zelensky’s ears. He should have taken the win. Instead, about 24 minutes in – long before his terse exchange with Vice President JD Vance – Zelensky started criticizing Trump in front of the assembled reporters.

He summarily dismissed Trump’s idea of an immediate ceasefire – something that is extremely important to Trump, who is committed to stopping the killing – because he said Putin had already broken ceasefires 25 times.

“He never broke to me,” Trump said. “No, no, you were the president,” Zelensky contradicted him. “He never broke to me,” Trump repeated. Instead of letting it pass, Zelensky contradicted him again: “In 2016, you’ve been the president, Mr. President” he said, adding, “That’s why we will never accept just a ceasefire. It will not work without security guarantees.”

Why on earth did Zelensky choose to fact-check Trump in front of the entire world rather than debate the wisdom of a ceasefire behind closed doors?

A few moments later, after Trump bemoaned the destruction of Ukrainian cities, Zelensky interrupted him again. “No, no, no, you have to come, Mr. President, you have to come and to look. No, no, no, we have very good cities.” He then suggested that Trump was falling for Putin’s propaganda, declaring, “It’s Putin that is sharing this information that he destroyed us.” But Trump was right: Many Ukrainian cities have been destroyed.

Zelensky’s intervention was reckless and unnecessary. He was in Washington to heal a breach that began with his public suggestion that Trump was living in a Russian “disinformation space” – a suggestion that prompted Trump to lash out and call Zelensky a “dictator without elections.” Why would he do it again? You could see Trump’s demeanor stiffening with every public contradiction from Zelensky.

Then a Polish journalist asked Trump whether he had aligned himself too much with Putin. “You want me to say really terrible things about Putin and then say, ‘Hi, Vladimir, how are we doing on the deal?’ That doesn’t work that way.” That was when Vance jumped in. “For four years in the United States of America, we had a president who stood up at news conferences and talked tough about Vladimir Putin and then Putin invaded Ukraine and destroyed a significant chunk of the country,” Vance said. “The path to peace and the path to prosperity is maybe engaging in diplomacy.”