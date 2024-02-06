Reagan: It’s time to chain saw the bureaucrats

Since when did bureaucrats become a victim class?

The answer to that one is easy — as soon as Donald Trump began his crusade to reduce their numbers.

Before Trump and his chainsaw-waving new sidekick Elon Musk began attacking our nation’s bloated federal workforce, there were about 3 million people supposedly working hard for American taxpayers.

They’re not all bureaucrats — not all overpaid, under-worked paper-pushers in tiny offices doing unnecessary work — and the number of federal workers has been stuck around 3 million for decades.

Governments large and small obviously need some employees to do things like keeping tabs on who is paying their taxes and making sure their too many laws and excessive regulations are being followed.

But from the recent cries of Democrats and what’s left of the incredibly shrinking liberal media, you’d think every single federal worker is vital for the proper functioning of America.

You’d also think every park ranger, IRS agent and Department of Education bureaucrat was a tip-top employee whose daily work ethic was stronger than Trump’s or Musk’s.

In fact, as my father knew, bureaucracies are worse than Dracula. They produce nothing of value to the economy, never die and grow bigger and stronger, no matter who is president.

When my father once said, “The closest thing to eternal life is a government program,” he was thinking of bureaucracies.

What Trump and Musk are doing is treated by the liberal media like some radical MAGA policy, but it’s not.

Until Trump’s attack on government waste and fraud miraculously turned bureaucrats into human sacred cows overnight, even Democrats understood that bloated bureaucracies were bad.

Though Trump’s deranged critics in the media don’t know it or have conveniently forgotten it, in the early 1990s the tag team of Bill Clinton and Al Gore made a huge deal out of cutting back government waste and inefficiency when they took office.

Clinton’s “Reinventing Government” crusade did work — for a while.