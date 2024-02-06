Lowry: Who does Jeff Bezos think he is?

Jeff Bezos has the temerity to believe that he runs The Washington Post.

He can be forgiven this understanding of his role since he does, as a technical matter ... own the newspaper.

The entrepreneur, who bought the financially struggling paper in 2013, sent a memo to Post staff saying that the paper's opinion pages will soon "be writing every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets. We'll cover other topics too of course, but viewpoints opposing those pillars will be left to be published by others."

The Post's opinion editor, David Shipley, resigned, and a firestorm ensued among current and former WaPo employees and progressive opinion-makers.

Doesn't Bezos know that it's his role to fund journalism that he disagrees with, and may even find harmful to America?

The Post's economics reporter called the decision a "massive encroachment by Jeff Bezos into The Washington Post's opinion section." Next thing you know Bezos is going to have a view on how Amazon and Blue Origin should be run.

It's not unusual – in fact, it's the norm – for an owner to determine the editorial line of a newspaper. The Washington Post has been synonymous with crusading liberalism since its work during Watergate, so it's easy to forget that its position on the political spectrum hasn't been fixed throughout its history.

In the 1930s, the Republican banker Eugene Meyer bought the financially distressed newspaper – sound familiar? – and made it anti-New Deal.

Both The New York Times and the Los Angeles Times used to be Republican papers.