Our opinion: Redhawks eye OVC tourney championship, NCAA berth

At 3:29 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, the SEMO Redhawks men’s basketball team was at a crossroads. On the floor to take on Western Illinois, the team was 11-10 on the season, 5-4 in Ohio Valley Conference play.

Two hours later, the Redhawks walked off the floor with a dominating 21-point win.

And they never looked back.

Six weeks and a 10-game win streak later, the Redhawks will be rolling into Evansville, Indiana, as the top seed in the OVC post-season tournament. They are 20-11 overall, with a gaudy 15-5 conference record.

Regular season OVC champs, SEMO still has work to do to clinch an automatic berth in the NCAA tournament, the “Big Dance” of “March Madness” fame.