All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
OpinionMarch 5, 2025

Our opinion: Redhawks eye OVC tourney championship, NCAA berth

The SEMO Redhawks, after a 10-game win streak, enter the OVC tournament as the top seed with hopes of clinching an NCAA berth. They face a potential showdown with SIUE after sweeping them in the season.

The Editorial Board
The SEMO Redhawks men's basketball team is in prime position to win the Ohio Valley Conference post-season tournament and earn a trip to the NCAA tournament, the "Big Dance".
The SEMO Redhawks men's basketball team is in prime position to win the Ohio Valley Conference post-season tournament and earn a trip to the NCAA tournament, the "Big Dance".Southeast Missourian

At 3:29 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, the SEMO Redhawks men’s basketball team was at a crossroads. On the floor to take on Western Illinois, the team was 11-10 on the season, 5-4 in Ohio Valley Conference play.

Two hours later, the Redhawks walked off the floor with a dominating 21-point win.

And they never looked back.

Six weeks and a 10-game win streak later, the Redhawks will be rolling into Evansville, Indiana, as the top seed in the OVC post-season tournament. They are 20-11 overall, with a gaudy 15-5 conference record.

Regular season OVC champs, SEMO still has work to do to clinch an automatic berth in the NCAA tournament, the “Big Dance” of “March Madness” fame.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Their No. 1 seed earned them a bye until the tournament semi-finals, where they will play the winner of two preliminary games. On the other side of the bracket is No. 2 seed Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. The Redhawks swept SIUE during the season — winning 80-64 at home and 83-68 at SIUE to seal the regular season OVC crown. They have no worse than a regular season split with any of the other teams in the tournament.

The semi-finals are Friday, with SEMO’s game starting at 7 p.m. If they win, the final game will be at 8 p.m. Saturday.

The entire tournament will be available on the ESPN networks, but Evansville is less than three hours away. Take off a little early Friday, and make the short drive to cheer on the team at the Ford Center. Then, hopefully, celebrate a tournament championship and NCAA automatic berth Saturday night before heading home on Sunday.

Sounds like a great weekend.

Go Redhawks!

Advertisement
Related
OpinionMar. 5
Lopez: The pope's example
OpinionMar. 5
Prayer 3-5-25
OpinionMar. 5
Editorial Roundup: United States
OpinionMar. 4
Thiessen: Zelenskyy must mend the breach with Trump — or res...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Roff: Don't wreck the Postal Service. Reform it
OpinionMar. 4
Roff: Don't wreck the Postal Service. Reform it
Prayer 3-4-25
OpinionMar. 4
Prayer 3-4-25
Speak Out: SEMO men real champions — finally
OpinionMar. 3
Speak Out: SEMO men real champions — finally
Reagan: It’s time to chain saw the bureaucrats
OpinionMar. 3
Reagan: It’s time to chain saw the bureaucrats
Hanson: Who caused the counter-revolution?
OpinionMar. 3
Hanson: Who caused the counter-revolution?
Our opinion: SEMO cybersecurity team reaching ever-higher levels of success
OpinionMar. 3
Our opinion: SEMO cybersecurity team reaching ever-higher levels of success
Prayer 3-3-25
OpinionMar. 3
Prayer 3-3-25
De Rugy: Trump needs Congress to deliver on lower prices
OpinionMar. 1
De Rugy: Trump needs Congress to deliver on lower prices
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy