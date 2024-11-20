Last week was quite the balancing act. People are typically intrigued about the life of a “foodie” and say they would LOVE to run around eating all the good food our area has to offer. I must admit, it is a great side gig and excuse to indulge. In fact, the God story behind how it came to fruition on my end still gets me choked up. Six years ago, I was praying “God, if I’m meant to be a writer you will need to make it crystal clear.” He knows his stubbornest child. The next thing I knew, I was signing a contract officially declaring myself a writer.
Sometimes, the stories just write themselves.
That is also how last week unfolded.
Most restaurants are closed on my “free” days, new ones are slow to open, and social events which require breaking bread in community abound. A very slow 20 mile “run” was on the agenda for the weekend and leaves still needed raking. How was I supposed to properly fuel, train, and rest for optimal performance (aka not die) and recovery while also finding something deliciously indulgent and share-worthy to write about?
A little birdie told me about the ribs at Mary Jane Bourbon + Smokehouse were to die for. The Pilot House at the airport is offering chicken and dumpling through the month of November. Yuzu and Cora’s-Taste of Manila added ramen to their menus for a limited time. It felt like I haven’t darkened Ebb and Flow's door for ages. I always leave Green’s Garden with a smile (and fresh focaccia). Katy O’ Ferrell’s Guinness stew with a side salad was tempting on a fall football day. The list of possibilities seemed endless. As they say, timing is everything and logistically nothing seemed to fit my schedule. Just as anxiety was kicking into gear a message in my mind gave me the answer: pray about it.
So, I did.
Saturday morning, my spirit felt lighter and happier as I drove to my downtown destination: ForTe Tea Lounge & Eventeur located at 120 Broadway Street in Cape Girardeau.
I knew I’d made the right choice as I walked in and found myself immediately enveloped by a refreshing and uplifting ambiance that felt like a hug. I selected a table near the door with a view of Broadway St, which was already sundrenched and crawling with what appeared to be college football fans killing time before kickoff.
Mar and Mikayla met me at the counter with warm smiles, and I met equally ebullient owner Toni Shelton a few minutes later. The trio exuded kindness and provided appropriately timed and attentive service throughout my visit.
I quickly ordered the first drink that sounded familiar, a pot of French chicory brew, then moved on to the delicacies available through collaboration with Cora’s – Taste of Manila. Everything looked scrumptious but I was torn between a beautiful lemon rose pistachio olive oil cake, Basque cheesecake, Croque Monsieur Croissant, and the Korean cream cheese bread. The croissant and cheesecake won round one.
Patrons began to trickle in as I took my seat and sipped on the chicory brew, which was served with a side of honey. I was introduced to chicory coffee in New Orleans, but ForTe’s chicory was a caffeine-free version popular in Europe and does not contain coffee. I enjoyed the robust rich flavor so much I never even touched the honey. Mentally, I gave up caffeine in that moment and declared chicory my new morning drink of choice.
The Basque cheesecake was a new experience for me. As someone who enjoys a good, charred marshmallow, I was intrigued by the sophisticated yet rustic appearance of its burnt exterior and pleased by how well the flavor complemented the creamy light filling. I enjoyed every bite.
Their version of a Croque-monsieur deserves accolades. The croissant, sprinkled with sesame seeds and expertly toasted to my liking, was buttery, light and flakey. The traditional layers of ham and cheese were accompanied by a layer of egg to achieve smokey, salty, with a hint of sweet breakfast sandwich perfection.
As I sat there dumbfounded by a wonderful experience beyond my expectations, I overheard the couple at the next table raving about the lemon rose pistachio cake. Joseph proclaimed it was the best pastry he’s ever had, and Aline quickly agreed.
ForTe was not on my agenda that day, but don’t wait for divine intervention to add it to yours.
