Fresh cranberries have reached the supermarkets and they don’t last long. Fresh cranberries freeze beautifully and it is so nice to have some in the freezer to pull out whenever you want them. Even later in the year I get hungry for something made with cranberries, so I always have some on hand.

Today I have pulled only a few recipes using fresh or dried cranberries for you to try. I have included a couple of holiday desserts that you may wish to serve now, or tuck away for after Thanksgiving. It is never too early to plan your holiday menus, so I am sharing them early with you. Later I will share some savory entrée recipes with you to enjoy all winter long.

Enjoy baking and cooking with cranberries!

Cranberry Cream Torte

What a special dessert for the cranberry lover. This torte is pie-like, crossed with a cobbler. It's different and delicious. There is plenty of sugar that mixes with the tart fresh cranberries. The cranberries burst while cooking and make a yummy, sugary sauce. A crisp, sugary crust forms on top. Walnuts or pecans in the topping add a little crunch and texture that complements the flavors.

• 3 cups fresh cranberries (can also use frozen right out of the freezer)

• 3/4 cup sugar

• 2 medium eggs

• 1 cup sugar

• 1 stick margarine (softened) or butter

• 1 cup all-purpose flour

• Pinch salt

• 1/2 cup walnuts or pecans (if desired)

Put three cups of cranberries in a greased round pie plate and sprinkle with 3/4 cup sugar.

Beat two eggs in a bowl and add one cup of sugar. Add flour, pina pinch salt, and melted butter or margarine. Fold in walnuts or pecans (if desired).

Spread mixture over cranberries.

Bake at 300 degrees for 70 minutes or 325 degrees for 60 minutes.

Add whipped topping when cool.

Source: https://www.justapinch.com

White Chocolate Cranberry Cookies

These soft Cranberry Cookies studded with white chocolate chips and orange zest are a simple and festive cookie. You can use fresh cranberries or dried cranberries in this recipe, though fresh cranberries are preferred for a softer cookie.

• 3/4 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature (12 tablespoons or 1 1/2 sticks)

• 1/2 cup granulated sugar

• 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

• 2 teaspoons grated orange zest

• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

• 1 large egg, room temperature

• 2 cups all-purpose flour, or use your favorite GF flour, measured correctly

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

• 3/4 cups white chocolate chips

• 2 cups fresh cranberries (8-ounce bag), coarsely chopped, or substitute 1 cup dried cranberries

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.

In a large mixing bowl, with an electric mixer on medium-high speed, cream together the butter and both sugars for 2-3 minutes or until light and fluffy. Add the egg and beat well to incorporate. Beat in the zest and vanilla extract.

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder and salt. Add to the butter mixture and beat just until combined and dough comes together.

Using a stiff spatula, stir in the cranberries and chocolate chips just until incorporated. Shape into 1-inch balls (a small cookie scoop makes it easy) and place 2-inches apart on your prepared baking sheet.

Bake 12-15 minutes or until golden brown at the edges (Cookies with dried cranberries will bake faster, about 11-13 minutes).

Cool for 5 minutes on the baking sheet then transfer to wire rack to cool completely.

Notes: If not baking immediately, wrap the dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for up to 72 hours. Remove from the refrigerator and let it sit at room temperature until the dough softens enough to scoop.

Store cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days. Cookies can also be frozen or refrigerated for longer storage.

Source: https://natashaskitchen.com

Cranberry Bundt Cake with Orange Glaze Topping

Cranberry Bundt Cake with a soft and moist crumb, orange glaze, and fresh cranberries. This cake is perfect for a holiday brunch or fall dessert.

For the Cranberry Orange Cake:

• 3 large eggs, room temperature

• 2 cups granulated sugar

• 12 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted (but not hot)

• 1/3 cup light olive oil or canola oil

• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

• 1 cup buttermilk, room temperature

• 3 cups all-purpose flour

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1 tablespoon orange zest, from 1 orange, plus more for glaze

• 2 cups fresh cranberries, rinsed, dried and tossed with 1/2 tablespoons flour

For the Orange Glaze and Topping:

• 1 1/2 cup powdered sugar

• 3 tablespoons freshly squeezed orange juice, or to reach desired consistency

• 1 teaspoon orange zest

• 1 cup sugared cranberries, optional garnish

How to Make Cranberry Bundt Cake: Preheat oven to 350 degrees with a rack in the center of the oven. Generously butter and flour a bundt pan, tapping out excess flour.

In a large mixing bowl, beat together eggs and sugar for 3 minutes on high speed, until pale in color. Add olive oil, then melted butter, and finally vanilla extract, blending between each ingredient then mix in buttermilk until well blended.

In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt then mix the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients on low speed until no flour streaks remain.

Toss cranberries with 1/2 tablespoon flour and fold them into the batter along with 1 tablespoon orange zest.

Pour batter into prepared bundt pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 55-60 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out mostly clean with some moist crumbs. Cool 15 minutes in pan then invert onto a wire rack and cool completely before drizzling with orange glaze.

To Make the Orange Glaze: In a small bowl, combine powdered sugar, freshly squeezed orange juice, and a bit of orange zest. Stir together until smooth. You should have a thick pourable consistency. Add more orange juice to thin out the glaze and more powdered sugar to thicken it up.

Source: https://natashaskitchen.com

Cranberry Pecan Cheese Ball

Cranberry pecan cheese ball is a classic appetizer that is perfect for any occasion. The creamy cheese is mixed with tart cranberries and crunchy pecans, creating a delicious balance of sweet and savory flavors.

• 8 ounces cream cheese, softened

• 1 1/2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

• 1/3 cup dried cranberries

• 1/3 cup chopped pecans, plus more for coating

• 1/4 cup sliced green onion

• 1 package crackers, for serving

Mix softened cream cheese, sharp cheddar, dried cranberries, pecans, and green onions until well-combined. Form into a ball, then roll in more chopped pecans to coat.

Serve with crackers of your choice.

Source: https://tasty.co

Cranberry Pecan Pinwheel Cookies

• 1 cup fresh cranberries rinsed and drained

• 1/2 cup pecan halves

• Zest from one orange

• 1/4 cup granulated sugar

• 1 cup butter, softened

• 1 cup granulated sugar

• 3/4 teaspoon almond extract

• 1 egg room temperature

• 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

Combine cranberries, pecans, orange zest, and one quarter cup of sugar in a food processor. Process until the cranberries and pecan have been broken down into very small pieces. Set aside.

Cream butter and sugar together in a large mixing bowl. Mix in the almond extract and egg until well combined. Stir in the flour, mixing just until incorporated. Divide the cookie dough in half.

Cover a large cutting board with plastic wrap and use another piece of plastic wrap to press out half of the dough into an 8-inch square.

Spread half of the cranberry filling over the dough to within half an inch of the edges.

Use the plastic wrap to carefully roll up the dough.

Pinch the edges of the dough to seal. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 2 hours up to 48 hours, or until dough is firm. (Repeat with remaining dough and filling.)

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

Cut 1/4- inch slices from the roll and place on the baking sheet. Bake for 6 to 8 minutes or until the bottoms of the cookies are very lightly browned.

Let cool on the baking sheet for 1 to 2 minutes before moving to a wire rack. Repeat for remaining cookies.

Source: https://www.momontimeout.com

Cranberry Pecan Cheese Ball Bites

Discover the perfect appetizer with our Cranberry Pecan Cheese Ball Bites. Easy to make, irresistibly delicious, and ideal for any occasion.

• 2 (8-ounce) blocks cream cheese, softened

• 2 cups Monterey jack cheese, shredded