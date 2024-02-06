Fresh cranberries have reached the supermarkets and they don’t last long. Fresh cranberries freeze beautifully and it is so nice to have some in the freezer to pull out whenever you want them. Even later in the year I get hungry for something made with cranberries, so I always have some on hand.
Today I have pulled only a few recipes using fresh or dried cranberries for you to try. I have included a couple of holiday desserts that you may wish to serve now, or tuck away for after Thanksgiving. It is never too early to plan your holiday menus, so I am sharing them early with you. Later I will share some savory entrée recipes with you to enjoy all winter long.
Enjoy baking and cooking with cranberries!
Cranberry Cream Torte
What a special dessert for the cranberry lover. This torte is pie-like, crossed with a cobbler. It's different and delicious. There is plenty of sugar that mixes with the tart fresh cranberries. The cranberries burst while cooking and make a yummy, sugary sauce. A crisp, sugary crust forms on top. Walnuts or pecans in the topping add a little crunch and texture that complements the flavors.
• 3 cups fresh cranberries (can also use frozen right out of the freezer)
• 3/4 cup sugar
• 2 medium eggs
• 1 cup sugar
• 1 stick margarine (softened) or butter
• 1 cup all-purpose flour
• Pinch salt
• 1/2 cup walnuts or pecans (if desired)
Put three cups of cranberries in a greased round pie plate and sprinkle with 3/4 cup sugar.
Beat two eggs in a bowl and add one cup of sugar. Add flour, pina pinch salt, and melted butter or margarine. Fold in walnuts or pecans (if desired).
Spread mixture over cranberries.
Bake at 300 degrees for 70 minutes or 325 degrees for 60 minutes.
Add whipped topping when cool.
Source: https://www.justapinch.com
White Chocolate Cranberry Cookies
These soft Cranberry Cookies studded with white chocolate chips and orange zest are a simple and festive cookie. You can use fresh cranberries or dried cranberries in this recipe, though fresh cranberries are preferred for a softer cookie.
• 3/4 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature (12 tablespoons or 1 1/2 sticks)
• 1/2 cup granulated sugar
• 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
• 2 teaspoons grated orange zest
• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
• 1 large egg, room temperature
• 2 cups all-purpose flour, or use your favorite GF flour, measured correctly
• 1 teaspoon baking powder
• 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
• 3/4 cups white chocolate chips
• 2 cups fresh cranberries (8-ounce bag), coarsely chopped, or substitute 1 cup dried cranberries
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.
In a large mixing bowl, with an electric mixer on medium-high speed, cream together the butter and both sugars for 2-3 minutes or until light and fluffy. Add the egg and beat well to incorporate. Beat in the zest and vanilla extract.
In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder and salt. Add to the butter mixture and beat just until combined and dough comes together.
Using a stiff spatula, stir in the cranberries and chocolate chips just until incorporated. Shape into 1-inch balls (a small cookie scoop makes it easy) and place 2-inches apart on your prepared baking sheet.
Bake 12-15 minutes or until golden brown at the edges (Cookies with dried cranberries will bake faster, about 11-13 minutes).
Cool for 5 minutes on the baking sheet then transfer to wire rack to cool completely.
Notes: If not baking immediately, wrap the dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for up to 72 hours. Remove from the refrigerator and let it sit at room temperature until the dough softens enough to scoop.
Store cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days. Cookies can also be frozen or refrigerated for longer storage.
Source: https://natashaskitchen.com
Cranberry Bundt Cake with Orange Glaze Topping
Cranberry Bundt Cake with a soft and moist crumb, orange glaze, and fresh cranberries. This cake is perfect for a holiday brunch or fall dessert.
For the Cranberry Orange Cake:
• 3 large eggs, room temperature
• 2 cups granulated sugar
• 12 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted (but not hot)
• 1/3 cup light olive oil or canola oil
• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
• 1 cup buttermilk, room temperature
• 3 cups all-purpose flour
• 1 teaspoon baking powder
• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1 tablespoon orange zest, from 1 orange, plus more for glaze
• 2 cups fresh cranberries, rinsed, dried and tossed with 1/2 tablespoons flour
For the Orange Glaze and Topping:
• 1 1/2 cup powdered sugar
• 3 tablespoons freshly squeezed orange juice, or to reach desired consistency
• 1 teaspoon orange zest
• 1 cup sugared cranberries, optional garnish
How to Make Cranberry Bundt Cake: Preheat oven to 350 degrees with a rack in the center of the oven. Generously butter and flour a bundt pan, tapping out excess flour.
In a large mixing bowl, beat together eggs and sugar for 3 minutes on high speed, until pale in color. Add olive oil, then melted butter, and finally vanilla extract, blending between each ingredient then mix in buttermilk until well blended.
In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt then mix the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients on low speed until no flour streaks remain.
Toss cranberries with 1/2 tablespoon flour and fold them into the batter along with 1 tablespoon orange zest.
Pour batter into prepared bundt pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 55-60 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out mostly clean with some moist crumbs. Cool 15 minutes in pan then invert onto a wire rack and cool completely before drizzling with orange glaze.
To Make the Orange Glaze: In a small bowl, combine powdered sugar, freshly squeezed orange juice, and a bit of orange zest. Stir together until smooth. You should have a thick pourable consistency. Add more orange juice to thin out the glaze and more powdered sugar to thicken it up.
Source: https://natashaskitchen.com
Cranberry Pecan Cheese Ball
Cranberry pecan cheese ball is a classic appetizer that is perfect for any occasion. The creamy cheese is mixed with tart cranberries and crunchy pecans, creating a delicious balance of sweet and savory flavors.
• 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
• 1 1/2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
• 1/3 cup dried cranberries
• 1/3 cup chopped pecans, plus more for coating
• 1/4 cup sliced green onion
• 1 package crackers, for serving
Mix softened cream cheese, sharp cheddar, dried cranberries, pecans, and green onions until well-combined. Form into a ball, then roll in more chopped pecans to coat.
Serve with crackers of your choice.
Source: https://tasty.co
Cranberry Pecan Pinwheel Cookies
• 1 cup fresh cranberries rinsed and drained
• 1/2 cup pecan halves
• Zest from one orange
• 1/4 cup granulated sugar
• 1 cup butter, softened
• 1 cup granulated sugar
• 3/4 teaspoon almond extract
• 1 egg room temperature
• 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
Combine cranberries, pecans, orange zest, and one quarter cup of sugar in a food processor. Process until the cranberries and pecan have been broken down into very small pieces. Set aside.
Cream butter and sugar together in a large mixing bowl. Mix in the almond extract and egg until well combined. Stir in the flour, mixing just until incorporated. Divide the cookie dough in half.
Cover a large cutting board with plastic wrap and use another piece of plastic wrap to press out half of the dough into an 8-inch square.
Spread half of the cranberry filling over the dough to within half an inch of the edges.
Use the plastic wrap to carefully roll up the dough.
Pinch the edges of the dough to seal. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 2 hours up to 48 hours, or until dough is firm. (Repeat with remaining dough and filling.)
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
Cut 1/4- inch slices from the roll and place on the baking sheet. Bake for 6 to 8 minutes or until the bottoms of the cookies are very lightly browned.
Let cool on the baking sheet for 1 to 2 minutes before moving to a wire rack. Repeat for remaining cookies.
Source: https://www.momontimeout.com
Cranberry Pecan Cheese Ball Bites
Discover the perfect appetizer with our Cranberry Pecan Cheese Ball Bites. Easy to make, irresistibly delicious, and ideal for any occasion.
• 2 (8-ounce) blocks cream cheese, softened
• 2 cups Monterey jack cheese, shredded
• 3 cups finely chopped dried cranberries, divided in half
• 2 cups finely chopped pecans, divided in half
• 1 cup chopped fresh parsley, divided in half
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1 teaspoon onion powder
• 1 teaspoon garlic powder
• 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
• 30 pretzel sticks
Prepare the Cheese Mixture: In a large bowl using a hand or stand mixer, mix together the softened cream cheese, shredded cheese, half of the green onions, half of the chopped cranberries, half of the chopped pecans, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper until well combined.
Form the Cheese Balls: With clean hands or a small cookie scoop, form the cheese mixture into small balls, about 1 inch in diameter. Place them on a plate or tray lined with parchment paper. (You should get about 15-20 cheese balls depending on the size). Next press a pretzel stick into the top of each mini cheese ball to create a little handle.
Chill: Refrigerate the cheese balls for at least 1 hour to firm up. This makes them easier to coat with the pecan-cranberry mixture.
Prepare the Coating: In a separate bowl, mix together the remaining chopped pecans, chopped dried cranberries, and parsley.
Coat the Cheese Balls: Roll each chilled cheese ball in the pecan-cranberry mixture until fully coated. Press gently to adhere the coating to the cheese balls.
Serve or Store: Serve immediately, or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator until ready to serve. They can be made a day ahead.
Note: Make sure to chop the cranberries and pecans finely for a more uniform texture. (I recommend using a food processor for the dried cranberries because are very sticky and chopping them by hand can be difficult.)
To keep these delightful bites fresh and ready for enjoyment, store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator. They'll stay delicious for up to a week.
These can be frozen! Freeze them on a baking sheet first, then once solid, transfer to a freezer-safe bag or container. They'll last for up to a month. When ready to enjoy, thaw them in the refrigerator overnight. Remember, the texture might be slightly different after freezing, but they'll still be tasty!
These Cranberry Pecan Cheese Ball Bites are a fantastic make-ahead appetizer. Prepare them up to two days in advance and store them in the refrigerator. This not only saves you time but also allows the flavors to meld together beautifully, enhancing the overall taste.
Switch up the cheese-for a different flavor think cheddar, pepper jack or gouda
Healthier version- use low-fat cream cheese. Spice it up- add some chopped jalapeños or a sprinkle of cayenne pepper.
Serve these bites with a variety of crackers or sliced baguette for an extra special touch.
Source: https://sweetteaandsprinkles.com
Christmas Cranberry Poke Cake
This festive-looking Christmas Cranberry Poke Cake is a refreshing dessert for the holiday season. The beautiful holiday look of this cake is nothing compared to the taste. Despite the fancy appearance, there is nothing fussy or difficult about making it.
Cranberry Sauce:
• 12 ounces fresh or frozen cranberries
• 1 cup freshly squeezed orange juice
• 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar
• 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon, optional
• Dash of ginger and nutmeg, optional
• 2 tablespoons corn starch dissolved in 2 1/2 tablespoons water
Cake:
• 16.25 ounce box white cake mix (plus ingredients listed on the box)
• 1 tablespoon red sprinkles
• 1 tablespoon green sprinkles
Frosting:
• 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
• 1 cup powdered sugar
• 1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 2 1/2 cups whipped topping, thawed, (or 1 1/4 cups heavy whipping cream)
Garnish:
• 3 1/2 ounces white chocolate, finely chopped
• 1 tablespoon coconut oil
• 1/3 cup dried cranberries
Cranberry Sauce: In a large saucepan place the frozen cranberries, sprinkle with sugar, and set aside for a few minutes. Then add freshly squeezed orange juice and stir well. You can add a dash of ginger and nutmeg and some ground cinnamon to your taste. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring frequently. Simmer for about 8-10 minutes until the cranberries burst and soften completely and some of the liquid evaporate.
Then add a corn starch slurry, whisk in, and cook for a few more minutes to thicken. It should have pudding-like consistency. Set aside to cool slightly. You can break the cranberries completely with a potato masher or pulse the sauce in a food processor. But you can leave it with small chunks of cranberries if you prefer. When the sauce is done, let it cool on the counter while you make the cake.
Cake: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray 9×13 inches dish with baking spray 9×and set aside.
Prepare the cake according to the instructions listed on the box. Stir the sprinkles gently into the cake batter and pour it immediately into greased dish and bake. Do not stir too much to avoid coloring the batter.
When the cake is baked, cool it for just a few minutes then using a handle of a wooden spoon poke the cake making the holes about an inch apart, and do not poke it all the way to the bottom, just about 2/3 of the height. Set aside for 15-20 minutes to cool.
Then using a spoon or a jug fill the holes with cranberry sauce and spread the remaining sauce on top. Chill the cake in the fridge for at least 4 hours or preferably overnight.
Frosting: Beat softened cream cheese until smooth and creamy, then mix in powdered sugar and vanilla. If using store-bought whipped topping fold 2 1/2 cups of topping into the cream cheese mixture. If you are making homemade whipped cream, beat heavy cream until stiff peaks form. Add it into the cream cheese mixture and mix to combine evenly. Taste and add more powdered sugar if it is not sweet enough to your taste.
Spread the frosting over the chilled cake.
Garnish: Sprinkle dried cranberries on top. You may choose to coarse chop them first if desired.
Next, melt finely chopped white chocolate with coconut oil. Transfer it in a ziplock bag and cut off the corner, drizzle over the cake in a criss-cross pattern for a nice presentation. Store the cake in the fridge.
Source: https://omgchocolatedesserts.com
Orange Cranberry Trifle
Freshly homemade cranberry squares are crumbled and layered with a delicious orange and rosemary-infused whipped cream. Topped with sugared cranberries and rosemary, this Orange Cranberry Trifle is a mouthwatering, showstopping holiday dessert!
For the Cranberry Filling:
• 4 cups cranberries, fresh or frozen
• 3/4 cup sugar
• 2 tablespoons orange zest
• 1 tablespoon orange juice
• 1 1/2 tablespoons cornstarch
For the Crumb:
• 3 1/2 cups rolled oats
• 3 teaspoons baking powder
• 3 cups flour
• 1 1/2 cups brown sugar
• 2 cups butter
For the Whipped Cream:
• 2 cups whipping cream
• 1/4 cup sugar
• 1 sprig rosemary
• 1 teaspoon orange extract
For the Sugared Cranberries and Rosemary: (optional)
• 3/4 cup fresh cranberries
• 6 to 8 sprigs rosemary
• 4 tablespoons water
• 2 tablespoons light corn syrup
• 1 cup sugar
Other Ingredients:
• 1 1/2 cups cranberry sauce
To Prepare the Sugared Cranberries and Rosemary: Whisk together the light corn syrup and water. Coat the cranberries and rosemary sprigs with the mixture by tossing them with the corn syrup mixture. Spread the sugar on a baking sheet and roll the coated cranberries and rosemary into the sugar until well covered. Set aside for 2 hours to dry. Do not cover and do not refrigerate.
To Prepare the Cranberry Bars: Add all of the cranberry filling ingredients to a mixing bowl and toss well to coat and combine. Set aside.
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees and prepare a 9×13-inch baking dish by lining it with parchment paper.
Next, in a large mixing bowl, add all of the crumb ingredients and use your hands to rub the butter into the dry ingredients until a crumbly consistency is formed. Press half of the crumb mixture into the prepared 9×13 baking dish. Press firmly to form a solid base.
Pour the cranberry mixture over top and spread it out evenly.
Next, evenly distribute the remaining crumb mixture over top, pressing very lightly to push the crumb mixture gently into the cranberry layer.
Bake for 40 minutes. Allow to cool completely.
Once cooled, cut into squares and gently crumble them so that they are smaller bite-sized pieces. Set those aside.
To Prepare the Whipped Cream: To prepare the whipped cream, start by measuring the sugar in a small bowl. Toss in two or three sprigs of the sugared rosemary and massage the rosemary into the sugar quite aggressively. Rub the sugar against the rosemary. The coarseness of the sugar will cause the rosemary to release its scent and flavor. You can also do this in a pestle and mortar.
Next, transfer the whipping cream to a chilled mixing bowl. Beat on high speed until stiff peaks are formed. Add the rosemary-infused sugar one tablespoon at a time. Beat to incorporate.
Beat in the orange extract. Set aside.
To Assemble the Trifle: Place a third of the cranberry square crumbles into a trifle bowl in an even layer.
Top those crumbles with half of the cranberry sauce, followed by a third of the whipped cream.
Repeat with another layer of crumbles, cranberry sauce, and whipped cream.
Finish with one more layer of crumbles and whipped cream.
Garnish with the sugared cranberries and rosemary before serving. If you can find dried orange slices, add them to a show-stopping holiday dessert.
Source: https://www.lordbyronskitchen.com
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Susan McClanahan is administrator at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Send recipes to her at news@semissourian.com or by mail at P.O. Box 699, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702. Recipes published have not been kitchen-tested by Southeast Missourian staff.
