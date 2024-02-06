All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
FoodFebruary 18, 2025

Eastern Europe's traditional ingredients get star treatment in the new cookbook 'Kapusta'

Alissa Timoshkina's new cookbook 'Kapusta' elevates Eastern European staples like cabbage, potatoes, and beets, showcasing their versatility and cultural significance in vegetable-forward recipes.

JULIA RUBIN, Associated Press
This cover image released by Quadrille, Penguin Random House UK shows "Kapusta: Vegetable-Forward Recipes from Eastern Europe" by Alissa Timoshkina. (Quadrille, Penguin Random House UK via AP)
This cover image released by Quadrille, Penguin Random House UK shows "Kapusta: Vegetable-Forward Recipes from Eastern Europe" by Alissa Timoshkina. (Quadrille, Penguin Random House UK via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This image released by Quadrille, Penguin Random House UK shows a recipe for cabbage rolls with sauerkraut leaves, beef and rice in a tomato sauce, from the cookbook "Kapusta: Vegetable-Forward Recipes from Eastern Europe" by Alissa Timoshkina. (Laura Edwards via AP)
This image released by Quadrille, Penguin Random House UK shows a recipe for cabbage rolls with sauerkraut leaves, beef and rice in a tomato sauce, from the cookbook "Kapusta: Vegetable-Forward Recipes from Eastern Europe" by Alissa Timoshkina. (Laura Edwards via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Cabbage would seem to check a lot of boxes for what's prized these days in Western food circles. It's nutritious and inexpensive. Seasonal. Colorful. Climate-hardy. Fermentable.

So why does it still struggle for respect?

“It's about how you cook it. People tend to overcook it, not letting it express all its potential,” says Alissa Timoshkina, whose new cookbook, “Kapusta: Vegetable-Forward Recipes from Eastern Europe,” celebrates cabbage as one of the backbones of the region's cooking. ("Kapusta" means cabbage in many Slavic languages.)

The other mainstays, she says, are beetroot, potatoes, carrots and mushrooms; each gets a chapter, along with dumplings and “ pickles and ferments."

Although cabbage has sometimes conjured up images of poverty and bleakness (Timoshkina mentions “1984” and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” as two famous examples), she sees it winning wider recognition in a kind of East-West culinary meeting of the minds.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“There's a natural crossover,” she says, given today's greater focus on vegetables and simple, healthy ingredients. In Eastern Europe, “there's almost a sacred reverence” for these foods, “whereas in the West, it's coming from a different place: awareness of your responsibility for climate change, sustainability. People are starting to think about how we eat differently.”

Take the current interest in fermentation, for example.

“I love the fact that I’m not just catering to a trend, but it’s actually talking about a culture and a tradition centuries and centuries back,” says Timoshkina.

She notes that cabbage also has a magical quality in folklore — the legends that children grew in cabbage patches, or that cabbages could increase fertility.

What they're eating in various countries and ethnic groups

Timoshkina, who was born in Siberia in a Ukrainian-Jewish family, moved to England as a teenager and became a food writer, cook and historian. Her previous cookbook, “Salt and Time,” featured recipes from Siberia and other parts of the former Soviet Union.

There are various ways to define Eastern Europe, she notes. She follows the U.N.'s definition, which includes 10 countries, and she includes even more ethnic groups. She generally avoids referring to Russia, however, because of its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. For its part, Ukrainian food has a large role in the book.

The recipes in “Kapusta” range from savory pies ("Patatnik," for example, a Bulgarian potato pie) to cold-weather stews (such as Ashkenazi “Tzimmes” with carrots, beef and prunes) to summery dishes ("Chlodnik," a cold borscht with kefir). They go from basic ("Classic Sauerkraut") to more adventurous (“Taratuta," a Ukrainian beetroot, gherkin and horseradish salad).

Also typical of the region's cooking, she says, are paprika, coriander, caraway, fennel, dill and pepper. And lots of sour cream.

Dumplings and stuffed cabbage

Timoshkina considers dumplings the ultimate comfort food, though she acknowledges they take some time to prepare.

“It's probably something you do on a weekend and then you'd make a big batch,” she says. “You can store it in the freezer, and you always have yourself a lovely, comforting meal.” Dumpling recipes here include “Polish Pierogi with Sauerkraut and Mushrooms" and “Udmurt Dumplings with Beetroot and Raspberry."

And then there are cabbage rolls, or stuffed cabbage. They're called gołąbki in Poland, halupki in Czechia and Slovakia, szárma in Hungary and sarmale in Moldova, to name just some, she writes.

Here too, make a big batch and freeze them.

“It's an iconic dish that people from every region of Eastern Europe have their own version of,” says Timoshkina. “Everyone claims them as their own.”

Advertisement
Related
FoodFeb. 18
A recipe from 'Kapusta': Cabbage Rolls with Sauerkraut Leave...
FoodFeb. 17
Red dye No. 3 has been banned, but what about other artifici...
FoodFeb. 13
US eggs prices hit a record high of $4.95 and are likely to ...
FoodFeb. 13
What’s the healthiest way to prepare vegetables? The way tha...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Breakfast is booming at US restaurants. Is it also contributing to high egg prices?
FoodFeb. 13
Breakfast is booming at US restaurants. Is it also contributing to high egg prices?
Ask a foodie: You, me & bánh mi
FoodFeb. 12
Ask a foodie: You, me & bánh mi
Recipe Swap: Get ready for spring with these fresh and vibrant salad recipes
FoodFeb. 12
Recipe Swap: Get ready for spring with these fresh and vibrant salad recipes
Recipe Swap: Transform your meals with these dill pickle-inspired dishes and snacks
FoodFeb. 6
Recipe Swap: Transform your meals with these dill pickle-inspired dishes and snacks
Ask a foodie: If sleep is a luxury you can’t afford, Insomnia Cookies is a comfort you can
FoodFeb. 5
Ask a foodie: If sleep is a luxury you can’t afford, Insomnia Cookies is a comfort you can
Community Cookbook: Make macaroni and cheese with Melissa Turner of Jackson
FoodFeb. 3
Community Cookbook: Make macaroni and cheese with Melissa Turner of Jackson
Recipe Swap: Game day grub: mouthwatering appetizers and desserts to score big
FoodJan. 29
Recipe Swap: Game day grub: mouthwatering appetizers and desserts to score big
Ask a foodie: Lloyd's Lunchbox — I get by with a little help from my friends
FoodJan. 29
Ask a foodie: Lloyd's Lunchbox — I get by with a little help from my friends
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy