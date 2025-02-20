Recipe swap: Baking without eggs: Simple swaps for delicious results

If you have purchased eggs lately you know that sudden feeling of sticker shock. Did you stand in the aisle wondering if you should purchase them or wonder what you could use to replace the egg in a recipe?
Obviously there are some recipes where you just can’t replace the eggs when the entire dish is an egg-based recipe. But for most baking, there are some simple and affective substitutions.
Some possible substitutions for 1 egg are:
• 1/4 cup applesauce — best for breads, cakes and cupcakes
• 1/4 cup mashed banana or avocado — best for cookies, breads, cakes and pancakes
• mix 2 tablespoons cornstarch with 3 tablespoons water
• 1/4 cup soft tofu or vegan yogurt — best for quick breads, cakes and muffins
• 3 tablespoon peanut butter or any nut butter — best for cookies, pancakes or brownies
• 4 tablespoons aquafaba
• mix 1 tablespoon vinegar and 1 teaspoon baking soda
• mix 1 tablespoon ground chia or flaxseeds and 3 tablespoons water — best for granola bars, oatmeal cookies and pancakes
• 1 tablespoon chickpea flour and 3 tablespoons water — best for cakes, muffins, cookies and pancakes
• 2 tablespoons oats with 3 tablespoons boiling water
• 3 1/2 tablespoons unflavored gelatin blend: 1 cup boiling water and 2 teaspoon gelatin; you will have a bit leftover so only use 3 1/2 tablespoons
Replacing eggs in baked goods with a substitute may alter the flavor a tiny bit, so use your judgment when making cookies, cakes, pancakes, cupcakes, breads, etc.
On www.thekitchenwhisperer.net website, there are some good tips that I found very helpful.
Tofu is great for egg substitutions in recipes that call for a lot of eggs, such as quiches or custards. To replace one egg in a recipe, purée 1/4 cup soft tofu. It is important to keep in mind that although tofu doesn’t fluff up like eggs, it does create a texture that is perfect for “eggy” dishes.
When adding tofu to a recipe as an egg replacer, be sure to purée it first to avoid chunks in the finished product.
Be sure to use plain tofu, not seasoned or baked, as a replacer.
Additional egg replacement tips
If a recipe calls for three or more eggs, it is important to choose a replacer that will perform the same function (i.e., binding or leavening).
Trying to replicate airy baked goods that call for a lot of eggs, such as angel food cake, can be very difficult. Instead, look for a recipe with a similar taste but fewer eggs, which will be easier to replicate.
Powdered egg replacers cannot be used to create egg recipes such as scrambles or omelets. Tofu is the perfect substitute for eggs in these applications.
If you want a lighter texture and you’re using fruit purées as an egg substitute, add an extra 1/2 teaspoon baking powder. Fruit purées tend to make the final product denser than the original recipe.
If you’re looking for an egg replacer that binds, try adding 2 to 3 tablespoons of any of the following for each egg: tomato paste, potato starch, arrowroot powder, whole wheat flour, mashed potatoes, mashed sweet potatoes, instant potato flakes, or 1/4 cup tofu puréed with 1 tablespoon flour.
You can try any of these substitutions above, or try some recipes that are already developed for an eggless application.
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
• 1/2 cup unbleached white flour
• 1/2 cup whole-wheat or spelt flour
• 1 cup quick-cooking oats
• 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
• 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
• 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
• 1/4 teaspoon iodized salt
• 2 bananas or 3/4 cup mashed bananas
• 5 1/3 teaspoons maple syrup
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 1/3 cup raisins
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
In a large bowl, whisk together the flours, oats, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. In a small bowl, combine the bananas, maple syrup, and vanilla.
Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients. Mix well, but don't overmix. Stir in the raisins.
Place tablespoon-size cookies on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Using wet hands, press the cookies flat into cookie shapes. Bake for 12 minutes.
Source: https://www.pcrm.org
Universal Carrot Cake
• 6 tablespoons flax meal
• 1/2 cup water
• 2 1/4 cups gluten-free baking 1-to-1 flour
• 1 teaspoon baking powder
• 1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
• 2 teaspoons cinnamon
• 1 teaspoon nutmeg
• 1/2 teaspoon cardamom
• 3/4 cup light brown sugar
• 1/4 cup organic cane sugar
• 3/4 cup unsweetened applesauce
• 1/2 cup canola oil (see below for oil-free option)
• Juice of 1/2 lemon
• 1 tablespoon alcohol-free vanilla extract
• 3 cups shredded carrots
• 1/2 cup raw unsalted pepitas
• 1/2 cup raisins
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking pan with parchment paper and lightly spray with nonstick cooking spray.
Add the flax and water to a small bowl, whisk to combine, and set aside to thicken.
Add the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cardamom to a bowl and whisk together to combine.
Add the sugar, brown sugar, applesauce, oil, lemon juice, vanilla, and flax mixture to another bowl and whisk to combine. Add to the bowl with the dry ingredients and stir to combine.
Fold the carrots, pepitas, and raisins in until evenly dispersed. Transfer to prepared baking pan.
Bake for 40 to 45 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool in the pan for at least 15 minutes. Cut into 24 pieces.
Plate each piece and drizzle each piece with 1 teaspoon glaze, if using.
Source: https://www.pcrm.org
Chocolate Wacky Cake
• 1 1/2 cups unbleached pastry flour
• 3/4 cup sugar
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
• 3 tablespoons cocoa powder
• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
• 5 teaspoons unsweetened applesauce
• 1 tablespoon vinegar
Preheat the oven to 350. Combine the flour, sugar, salt, baking soda, and cocoa powder in a bowl; stir with a fork until mixed.
In a separate bowl, whisk the vanilla, applesauce, vinegar, and 1 cup of cold water.
Pour the mixed wet ingredients into the dry ingredients. Stir with a fork until well mixed.
Pour into a 9-inch-by-9-inch baking dish and bake for 30 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Source: https://www.pcrm.org
Perfect Pancakes
• 1 cup flour
• 1 tablespoon baking powder
• 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
• 1 cup low-fat nondairy milk
• 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup
• 1 banana, sliced (optional)
• 1 cup blueberries (optional)
Whisk flour, baking powder, and cinnamon in a medium bowl until well combined. Stir in milk and maple syrup (can substitute applesauce or pumpkin puree). Let batter rest for 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, heat a nonstick skillet. Check batter. If it's very thick and heavy, add more milk as needed to thin. Pour 1/4 cup of batter for each pancake. When bubbles appear, slide a spatula underneath and gently flip. Optional: Add banana slices or berries into the batter. Cook another two to three minutes.
Serve pancakes with syrup, if desired. If you haven't already added the fruit to the batter, serve the fruit on top.
Note: Use multiple kinds of berries for added colors and textures. Just be sure to slice them if they are large as in the case of strawberries.
Source: https://www.pcrm.org
Waffles
• 2 cups rolled oats
• 1 banana
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• 1 tablespoon sugar
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Preheat waffle iron to medium-high.
Combine oats, 2 cups of water, banana, salt, sugar, and vanilla in a blender. Blend on high speed until completely smooth. The batter should be pourable. If it becomes too thick as it stands, add a bit more water to achieve desired consistency.
Lightly spray waffle iron with vegetable oil if using. Pour in enough batter to reach edges and cook until golden brown, five to 10 minutes without lifting lid. If you don’t have a waffle iron, you can make pancakes. Serve with fresh fruit or spreadable fruit — such as banana.
Source: https://www.pcrm.org
Raspberry Fudgy Brownies
• 2 (15-ounce) cans low-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed
• 1/2 cup pitted dates
• 1/2 cup all-fruit raspberry jam
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 1/8 cup plus 1 tablespoon whole-wheat pastry flour
• 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
• 1/8 teaspoon iodized salt
• 1/4 cup mini chocolate chips or 1/2 cup raspberry all-fruit jam, for topping (optional)
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line an 8-inch square baking pan with parchment paper.
Combine the black beans, dates, jam, and vanilla in a food processor. Blend until smooth.
Add the flour, cocoa powder, and salt and blend again.
Pour into the prepared pan and smooth the top with moist hands. If desired, sprinkle evenly with chocolate chips or spread with the raspberry jam.
Bake for 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and cool completely. Use the parchment paper to lift the brownies out of the pan. Cut into 16 squares. Refrigerate for up to 1 week, stored in a covered container.
Source: https://www.pcrm.org
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Susan McClanahan is administrator at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Send recipes to her at news@semissourian.com or by mail at P.O. Box 699, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702. Recipes published have not been kitchen-tested by Southeast Missourian staff.
