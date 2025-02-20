Recipe swap: Baking without eggs: Simple swaps for delicious results

If you have purchased eggs lately you know that sudden feeling of sticker shock. Did you stand in the aisle wondering if you should purchase them or wonder what you could use to replace the egg in a recipe?

Obviously there are some recipes where you just can’t replace the eggs when the entire dish is an egg-based recipe. But for most baking, there are some simple and affective substitutions.

Some possible substitutions for 1 egg are:

• 1/4 cup applesauce — best for breads, cakes and cupcakes

• 1/4 cup mashed banana or avocado — best for cookies, breads, cakes and pancakes

• mix 2 tablespoons cornstarch with 3 tablespoons water

• 1/4 cup soft tofu or vegan yogurt — best for quick breads, cakes and muffins

• 3 tablespoon peanut butter or any nut butter — best for cookies, pancakes or brownies

• 4 tablespoons aquafaba

• mix 1 tablespoon vinegar and 1 teaspoon baking soda

• mix 1 tablespoon ground chia or flaxseeds and 3 tablespoons water — best for granola bars, oatmeal cookies and pancakes

• 1 tablespoon chickpea flour and 3 tablespoons water — best for cakes, muffins, cookies and pancakes

• 2 tablespoons oats with 3 tablespoons boiling water

• 3 1/2 tablespoons unflavored gelatin blend: 1 cup boiling water and 2 teaspoon gelatin; you will have a bit leftover so only use 3 1/2 tablespoons

Replacing eggs in baked goods with a substitute may alter the flavor a tiny bit, so use your judgment when making cookies, cakes, pancakes, cupcakes, breads, etc.

On www.thekitchenwhisperer.net website, there are some good tips that I found very helpful.

Tofu is great for egg substitutions in recipes that call for a lot of eggs, such as quiches or custards. To replace one egg in a recipe, purée 1/4 cup soft tofu. It is important to keep in mind that although tofu doesn’t fluff up like eggs, it does create a texture that is perfect for “eggy” dishes.

When adding tofu to a recipe as an egg replacer, be sure to purée it first to avoid chunks in the finished product.

Be sure to use plain tofu, not seasoned or baked, as a replacer.

Additional egg replacement tips

If a recipe calls for three or more eggs, it is important to choose a replacer that will perform the same function (i.e., binding or leavening).

Trying to replicate airy baked goods that call for a lot of eggs, such as angel food cake, can be very difficult. Instead, look for a recipe with a similar taste but fewer eggs, which will be easier to replicate.

Powdered egg replacers cannot be used to create egg recipes such as scrambles or omelets. Tofu is the perfect substitute for eggs in these applications.

If you want a lighter texture and you’re using fruit purées as an egg substitute, add an extra 1/2 teaspoon baking powder. Fruit purées tend to make the final product denser than the original recipe.

If you’re looking for an egg replacer that binds, try adding 2 to 3 tablespoons of any of the following for each egg: tomato paste, potato starch, arrowroot powder, whole wheat flour, mashed potatoes, mashed sweet potatoes, instant potato flakes, or 1/4 cup tofu puréed with 1 tablespoon flour.

You can try any of these substitutions above, or try some recipes that are already developed for an eggless application.

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

• 1/2 cup unbleached white flour

• 1/2 cup whole-wheat or spelt flour

• 1 cup quick-cooking oats

• 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

• 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

• 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

• 1/4 teaspoon iodized salt

• 2 bananas or 3/4 cup mashed bananas

• 5 1/3 teaspoons maple syrup

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1/3 cup raisins

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

In a large bowl, whisk together the flours, oats, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. In a small bowl, combine the bananas, maple syrup, and vanilla.

Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients. Mix well, but don't overmix. Stir in the raisins.

Place tablespoon-size cookies on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Using wet hands, press the cookies flat into cookie shapes. Bake for 12 minutes.

Source: https://www.pcrm.org

Universal Carrot Cake

• 6 tablespoons flax meal

• 1/2 cup water

• 2 1/4 cups gluten-free baking 1-to-1 flour

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• 1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda

• 2 teaspoons cinnamon

• 1 teaspoon nutmeg

• 1/2 teaspoon cardamom

• 3/4 cup light brown sugar

• 1/4 cup organic cane sugar

• 3/4 cup unsweetened applesauce

• 1/2 cup canola oil (see below for oil-free option)

• Juice of 1/2 lemon

• 1 tablespoon alcohol-free vanilla extract

• 3 cups shredded carrots

• 1/2 cup raw unsalted pepitas

• 1/2 cup raisins

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking pan with parchment paper and lightly spray with nonstick cooking spray.