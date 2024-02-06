One of Oxford Languages definitions for true is “rightly or strictly so called; genuine".

Several times, people have recommended TrueQue. I am so extremely sorry, and more than a little mortified, that it took me so long to visit TrueQue.

So, was the barbecue here “rightly or strictly so called; genuine?” It was finally time to find out.

Last week, it was a drizzly, chill day, gray and ugly, and TrueQue directions were programmed into my phone. I saw that the address was 402 Good Hope in Cape Girardeau, and turned down that street, looking for the place. There were buildings on each side, and then suddenly, open grassy fields on both sides of the road. And the only thing sitting in this open area was a big barbecue smoker, a little steel garage, and a little building that was not much bigger than a prefab shed. There were concrete tables and benches outside, and I figured I was in the right place. Like always, I arrived at a weird time of day to eat, about 2 p.m., and there was plenty of parking room on the street.

I walked up to the building, stood on the front porch and perused the menu, ordered from the gentleman inside, waited about four minutes, and was back in my car before I had time to get really cold.

I drove home, about 18 minutes, and unpacked my food. Thanks to being wrapped in aluminum foil, the meats from my order were still piping hot.

Two different folks had told me that the pork steaks were the best they’d ever had, so I had ordered a pork steak meal, which came with two sides. I couldn’t even get the pork steak out without it falling apart on me, and I was trying to be careful so I could take a picture of it before consuming.