Scott and I just celebrated our 35th wedding anniversary this week, and as you can expect, it involved a meal together. Through the years we have had so many recipes that we have returned to over and over again, and we have enjoyed many of these tried-and-true oldies many times.

I have chosen a few recipes to share with you that I have had so long I don’t even know where they came from. These may not be our absolute very favorite recipes of all time, but they are good and always nice to fall back on.

Here’s to many more together!

Marinated Beef Flank Steak

• 1/4 cup oil

• 1/4 cup light soy sauce

• 3 tablespoons honey

• 2 tablespoons vinegar

• 3/4 to 1 teaspoon ground ginger

• 1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder

• 1 tablespoon dehydrated onion

• 1 beef flank steak

Score flank steak just barely cutting the outer fibers in a diamond crisscross pattern. Place steak into a glass dish or zip-top bag. Combine all other ingredients and stir to combine. Pour over steak. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator overnight.

Grill steak over medium-hot coals or gas grill for about 8 minutes on each side, keeping it pink on the inside. Remove from grill and allow to rest for 10 to 15 minutes while loosely covered with foil. Slice on the bias, across the grain into thin slices.

Pork Tenderloin Teriyaki

• 2 (9 ounce) pork tenderloins

• 2 tablespoons light soy sauce

• 2 tablespoons lemon juice

• 1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

• 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

• 1 tablespoon brown sugar

• 1/8 teaspoon dried minced garlic, or 1 clove fresh, minced

• Bacon strips

• Toothpicks

Place pork tenderloins in zip-lock bag. Combine remaining ingredients, except bacon, and pour over pork. Refrigerate at least two hours, or overnight. Remove tenderloins from marinade and wrap in bacon strips, securing with toothpicks at each new piece. Grill over medium-hot coals or gas fire for 18 to 25 minutes, brushing with marinade is desired. Internal temperature only needs to reach about 140 to 145 degrees. Remove to platter and cover with foil for at least five to 10 minutes. Slice diagonally into medallions and serve.

Texas Sheet Cake

This old retro recipe is light and fluffy yet rich and moist. Texas sheet cake is one of Scott’s favorite yet simple chocolate desserts.

Cake:

• Cooking spray

• 2 teaspoons all-purpose flour

• 2 cups of all-purpose flour

• 2 cups granulated sugar

• 1 teaspoon baking soda

• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 3/4 cup water

• 1/2 cup butter or 1 stick

• 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa

• 1/2 cup low-fat buttermilk

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 2 large eggs

Icing:

• 6 tablespoons butter

• 1/3 cup milk

• 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa

• 3 cups powdered sugar

• 1/4 cup chopped pecans, toasted

• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

To prepare the cake, coat a 15-inch-by-10-inch jelly-roll pan with cooking spray, and dust with 2 teaspoons flour. Set prepared pan aside.

Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups, level with a knife. Combine 2 cups flour and next four ingredients (2 cups flour through salt) in a large bowl; stir well with a whisk. Combine water, 1/2 cup butter, and 1/4 cup cocoa in a small saucepan; bring to a boil, stirring frequently. Remove from heat; pour into flour mixture. Beat at medium speed of a mixer until well-blended or stir together with a wire whisk. Add buttermilk, 1 teaspoon vanilla and eggs; beat well.

Pour batter into prepared pan; bake at 375 degrees for 17 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Place on a wire rack.

To prepare the icing, combine 6 tablespoons butter, milk, and 1/4 cup cocoa in a medium saucepan; bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Remove from heat, and gradually stir in powdered sugar, pecans, and 2 teaspoons vanilla. Spread over hot cake. Cool completely on wire rack.

Note: You can also make this recipe in a 13-inch-by-9-inch baking pan. Bake at 375 degrees for 22 minutes.

Sticky Finger Biscuits

• 1 can Grands style biscuits

• 1/2 cup Karo syrup or pancake syrup

• 1/2 cup butter

• 1/2 cup brown sugar

• 1 teaspoon cinnamon

• 1 teaspoon vanilla

A handful of Cranberry Almond Crunch cereal or Honey Bunches of Oats cereal

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Melt together the syrup, butter and brown sugar in a microwave bowl. Add cinnamon, vanilla and cereal.

Put the biscuits in a sprayed 9-inch-by-13-inch baking pan. Pour mixture over the biscuits.

Bake at 375 degrees for 15 to 18 minutes or until browned and biscuits are done.

When you serve these, invert each one onto a plate as a lot of the gooey goes to the bottom.

Feel free to add pecans and coconut, as you like.

Apple Crisp

This apple crisp is special to our family for many reasons. When our son went away to college to college, I would make this crisp for him when we went for visits or he came home for him to take back with him. It helped with good memories and comfort from home. Our family has always enjoyed bonfires and the fire pit, and this crisp is a regular staple on the picnic table full of food near the fire. When we eat this crisp, it truly is food for the soul to our family.

• 5 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and sliced

• 1/2 cup sugar

• 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

For the topping:

• 1/2 stick butter, melted

• 1/2 cup quick cooking oats

• 1/2 box Jiffy brand yellow cake mix

• 1/4 cup sugar

• 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

• 1/4 cup chopped pecans

Place apples in a deep baker. Combine 1/2 cup sugar and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon together. Sprinkle over the apples.

Combine all of the topping ingredients and mix well. Crumble over the apple mixture.

Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 45 minutes or until the apples are tender and crisp is bubbling.

I double the crisp topping as everyone loves it nice and thick on top.