Ask a foodie: Roni’s Mac Bar: Thinking Outside the Box on Broadway

The excitement was palpable Saturday afternoon as I wandered into downtown Cape’s newest restaurant, Roni’s Mac Bar, during their soft opening. People love their mac and cheese.

The restaurant's interior, having undergone an extreme makeover, was sleek, refreshed, casual and inviting.

The ordering area was streamlined like the aisles of your favorite grocery store, with lanes for in person ordering next to kiosks for those shy and introverted folk wanting to self-pay with as little human interaction as possible.

The Roni’s franchise is new (just a few years old), but they exploded and expanded quickly after inadvertently becoming a TikTok trend.

While doing research about Roni’s Mac Bar, I came across the “Deeper Than Dough” podcast hosted by Bennett Maxwell on YouTube. Maxwell did a great job getting the backstory from Roni’s Mac Bar co-owner/founder Mary Senese about how it all came to fruition, so I will point you his direction if you are interested in a heartwarmingly good conversation about an American dream, the detours life takes us on, and a message about learning to embrace life’s challenges by thinking outside of the box.

On to the food.

While I understand the word franchise is considered the ultimate curse word in some social circles, I assure you Roni’s is a family affair, with a local family being responsible for bringing the restaurant to downtown Cape. In fact, the father of one of the franchise owners was quick to help me figure out the kiosk and place my order.

If you’re wondering what to expect from Roni’s, think Subway, but instead of being a sandwich artist you are a macaroni bowl builder combining your unique creativity with their variety of available ingredients to tantalize your palette. I kept my order simple, selecting the regular pasta, with both gouda and cheddar cheeses, green peppers, onion and a drizzle of barbecue sauce along with a side of cheese-slathered garlic bread.