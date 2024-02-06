Ask a foodie: Roni’s Mac Bar: Thinking Outside the Box on Broadway

The excitement was palpable Saturday afternoon as I wandered into downtown Cape’s newest restaurant, Roni’s Mac Bar, during their soft opening. People love their mac and cheese.
The restaurant's interior, having undergone an extreme makeover, was sleek, refreshed, casual and inviting.
The ordering area was streamlined like the aisles of your favorite grocery store, with lanes for in person ordering next to kiosks for those shy and introverted folk wanting to self-pay with as little human interaction as possible.
The Roni’s franchise is new (just a few years old), but they exploded and expanded quickly after inadvertently becoming a TikTok trend.
While doing research about Roni’s Mac Bar, I came across the “Deeper Than Dough” podcast hosted by Bennett Maxwell on YouTube. Maxwell did a great job getting the backstory from Roni’s Mac Bar co-owner/founder Mary Senese about how it all came to fruition, so I will point you his direction if you are interested in a heartwarmingly good conversation about an American dream, the detours life takes us on, and a message about learning to embrace life’s challenges by thinking outside of the box.
On to the food.
While I understand the word franchise is considered the ultimate curse word in some social circles, I assure you Roni’s is a family affair, with a local family being responsible for bringing the restaurant to downtown Cape. In fact, the father of one of the franchise owners was quick to help me figure out the kiosk and place my order.
If you’re wondering what to expect from Roni’s, think Subway, but instead of being a sandwich artist you are a macaroni bowl builder combining your unique creativity with their variety of available ingredients to tantalize your palette. I kept my order simple, selecting the regular pasta, with both gouda and cheddar cheeses, green peppers, onion and a drizzle of barbecue sauce along with a side of cheese-slathered garlic bread.
While waiting for my order, I took some time to walk around the dining area, which was buzzing with activity. If you’re wondering just how family-friendly Roni’s is, they have a foosball table in one corner and a children’s play area a few feet away. I was surprised at how much they were able to comfortably fit into such a small space, so kudos to whomever has the gift of floorplan layouts and an eye for interior design.
I chatted with 10-year-old diner Khal for a moment to get his feedback, and he gave Roni’s an enthusiastic two thumbs up.
When I heard my name called, I retrieved my food and found a seat at a bar-height table along the streetside of the restaurant. My dish was steaming hot, so I mixed it a bit and started with a bite of the cheese garlic bread. My first thought? If God meant for me to be thin and fit, why did he give me a taste for cheese and bread? I gobbled up that bread and it left me craving at least three more. That bread is dangerous, but I resisted ordering more and instead turned my attention to my pasta.
The pasta was prepared al dente, smothered with cheese, mixed with a good helping of the vegetables I custom ordered and toasted by a quick ride through the oven. What more is there to say? The perfection is in its simplicity. Deliciously satisfied before even finishing half the bowl, the only question I had was: Why didn’t I think of that?
I’ve already started considering the options for my next visit. Maybe chicken, green peppers, onions, buffalo sauce and ranch dressing? The cheese garlic bread is a no brainer.
I think Roni’s, 718 Broadway, is a great addition to the downtown family of businesses and a great option for a lone diner, a first date, families, or even a group of runners trying to get some carbs in before race day.
All are welcome, and I hope to see you there!
Mary Ann Castillo has over 50 years of eating experience with no plans to stop.
