The trips will allow students to meet with industry leaders in both cities, providing them with a better understanding of the course material and the opportunity to network with possible mentors. Students will receive fieldwork experience they will use for later presentations.

"Typically, we offer elementary students several great hands-on, interactive learning opportunities through field trips. Immersing high school students in real-world examples is equally important," Criblez said. "Thanks to the Innovative Teaching Grant, my AP Human Geography students will go beyond theoretical knowledge and experience the material firsthand. These experiences will not only help them connect classroom learning with real-world examples, but also deepen their understanding of our local community and region."

The grant is intended to "support excellence in teaching and improve student learning through financially supporting activities designed to enhance material taught in a course."

