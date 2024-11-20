Recipe Swap: Spice up your Thanksgiving with these creative recipes

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, I am putting together a few recipes that might their way to your Thanksgiving feast.

When preparing a meal for a large crowd you may wish to stay with family traditions and special family recipes, but once in awhile it is fun to add in something new. Whether that be a special drink or punch recipe for guests to enjoy while visiting, or a different side dish that you’ve never had before or a special dessert that just might become a new family favorite.

Today I am sharing a few recipes that just might find their way to your house this Thanksgiving.

Don’t forget to pause and dwell on our many blessings and thank God for our abundant blessings we enjoy all year through.

Thanksgiving Punch

Thanksgiving Punch is a delicious fall beverage filled with the flavors of apple cider, cranberry juice, orange juice, and your favorite Ginger Ale soda.

• 5 cups apple cider

• 3 cups cranberry cocktail juice

• 1 cup orange juice, no pulp

• 2 cinnamon sticks

• 1 liter ginger ale soda can also sub with Lemon Lime Soda

• Cranberries, for garnish

• Orange slices, for garnish

• Apple slices, for garnish

If serving right away: Pour all chilled ingredients in a large punch bowl.

Garnish bowl with cranberries, orange slices, and apple slices.

If Preparing Ahead of time: In a medium to large size pitcher, mix together apple cider, cranberry juice, orange juice, and cinnamon sticks. Chill until ready to serve.

When ready to serve, pour apple cider mixture into a large punch bowl. Add chilled ginger ale soda. Garnish with cranberries, orange slices, and apple slices.

Notes: For Serving: I have found that most guests tend to have 2-3 servings (6 ounces per serving) of punch. This may be more or less depending on if other beverages are being served and if your glasses are smaller or larger. This is just a good starting point. This punch recipe makes about 100 ounces of beverage and is usually a perfect amount for 8-10 guests. Feel free to double or triple the liquid portion of this recipe. You should only need to add more garnishes if people are actually eating them.

Source: www.madetobeamomma.com

Coca Cola Ham

Spiral-cut hams are so gorgeous, and this Coca-Cola Ham is also delicious! Perfect for feeding a small group, paired with tender green beans.

• 10-pound spiral cut ham

• 12 ounce can Coca-Cola, or your favorite cola

• 1/2 cup dark brown sugar, packed

• 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

• 1 teaspoon paprika

• 1 tablespoon cornstarch

• 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes, optional

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a large rimmed baking sheet (or large, rimmed with foil, or coat the pan with cooking spray). Place the ham in the pan.

In a small bowl, mix together the dark brown sugar, Dijon mustard, paprika, cornstarch, and red pepper flake (optional).

Rub brown sugar mixture all over the ham, making sure to get in between the slices. Next, pour the cola over the ham. Cover the ham loosely with foil and bake for 90 minutes.

Remove from the oven and baste with the juices in the pan. Place back in the (uncovered) and bake for another 30 minutes.

Remove from the oven and serve with your favorite side dishes.

Notes: A fully cooked spiral ham needs to bake for 10 minutes per pound at 350 degrees.

Source: reluctantentertainer.com

Cranberry-Glazed Roasted Butternut Squash, Brussels Sprouts, and Sweet Potato Salad with Cranberries and Goat Cheese

For the Roasted Vegetables:

• 1 small butternut squash, peeled and cubed

• 1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

• 2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed

• 3 tablespoons olive oil

• Salt and pepper, to taste

• 1 teaspoon dried thyme

For the Cranberry Glaze:

• 1/2 cup cranberry juice

• 1/4 cup dried cranberries

• 2 tablespoons honey or maple syrup

• 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

For the Finishing Touch:

• 4 oz goat cheese, crumbled

• 1/2 cup dried cranberries (for garnish)

• 1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped (optional)

To Roast the Vegetables: Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, toss the butternut squash, Brussels sprouts, and sweet potatoes with olive oil, salt, pepper, and thyme until well coated. Spread the vegetables on a large baking sheet in a single layer. Roast for 25-30 minutes, stirring halfway through, until tender and caramelized.

Prepare the Cranberry Glaze: While the vegetables are roasting, prepare the cranberry glaze. In a small saucepan, combine the cranberry juice, dried cranberries, honey (or maple syrup), and balsamic vinegar. Bring to a simmer over medium heat and cook for about 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the mixture thickens into a glaze.

Assemble the Salad: Once the vegetables are roasted, transfer them to a large serving bowl. Drizzle the cranberry glaze over the roasted vegetables and gently toss to coat. Sprinkle the crumbled goat cheese and extra dried cranberries on top.

To serve garnish with fresh parsley, if desired, and serve warm.

Servings: 4-6

Source: southwestdietitiangroup.aweb.page/p/f23e1932-96eb-422e-9256-570799f725fa

Or www.instagram.com

Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Candied Bacon

Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Candied Bacon brings a salty-sweet combo of candied bacon and pecans adds a flavor punch that will be loved by all!

For the Candied Bacon and Pecans

• 1/2-pound bacon

• 1-ounce pecans, roughly chopped

• 1/4 cup brown sugar

• 2 tablespoons butter

• Pinch salt and pepper

For Potatoes:

• 3 sweet potatoes

• 1 tablespoon butter

• 1 teaspoon cinnamon

• 1/4 cup brown sugar

• 1/2 cup raisins

• 2 ounces pecans, chopped

• Pinch salt and pepper

To candy the bacon, preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Cut the bacon into 1 to 2-inch pieces, place in a small bowl.

Melt the butter, use a microwave safe dish for 20 seconds. Pour the butter, brown sugar, pecans, salt and pepper over the bacon and mix well.

Spread out onto a sheet pan and bake for 15 minutes or until bacon starts to crisp. Use a spatula to remove and spread out onto parchment paper. Set aside.

For the sweet potatoes: Dice the potato into 2-inch chunks, boil until just slightly fork tender. Drain all water and set aside.

In a microwave safe dish (I used a glass measuring cup), add the butter and brown sugar. Heat for 20 seconds in the microwave, or until butter is completely melted. Pour over the sweet potatoes, add the raisins, cinnamon, salt and pepper and half of the candied bacon/pecan mixture. Stir until combined.

Transfer to a baking dish and top with remaining candied bacon and pecans.

Bake for 20 minutes on 350.

Source: www.familyfreshmeals.com