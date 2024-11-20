Recipe Swap: Spice up your Thanksgiving with these creative recipes

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, I am putting together a few recipes that might their way to your Thanksgiving feast.
When preparing a meal for a large crowd you may wish to stay with family traditions and special family recipes, but once in awhile it is fun to add in something new. Whether that be a special drink or punch recipe for guests to enjoy while visiting, or a different side dish that you’ve never had before or a special dessert that just might become a new family favorite.
Today I am sharing a few recipes that just might find their way to your house this Thanksgiving.
Don’t forget to pause and dwell on our many blessings and thank God for our abundant blessings we enjoy all year through.
Thanksgiving Punch
Thanksgiving Punch is a delicious fall beverage filled with the flavors of apple cider, cranberry juice, orange juice, and your favorite Ginger Ale soda.
• 5 cups apple cider
• 3 cups cranberry cocktail juice
• 1 cup orange juice, no pulp
• 2 cinnamon sticks
• 1 liter ginger ale soda can also sub with Lemon Lime Soda
• Cranberries, for garnish
• Orange slices, for garnish
• Apple slices, for garnish
If serving right away: Pour all chilled ingredients in a large punch bowl.
Garnish bowl with cranberries, orange slices, and apple slices.
If Preparing Ahead of time: In a medium to large size pitcher, mix together apple cider, cranberry juice, orange juice, and cinnamon sticks. Chill until ready to serve.
When ready to serve, pour apple cider mixture into a large punch bowl. Add chilled ginger ale soda. Garnish with cranberries, orange slices, and apple slices.
Notes: For Serving: I have found that most guests tend to have 2-3 servings (6 ounces per serving) of punch. This may be more or less depending on if other beverages are being served and if your glasses are smaller or larger. This is just a good starting point. This punch recipe makes about 100 ounces of beverage and is usually a perfect amount for 8-10 guests. Feel free to double or triple the liquid portion of this recipe. You should only need to add more garnishes if people are actually eating them.
Source: www.madetobeamomma.com
Coca Cola Ham
Spiral-cut hams are so gorgeous, and this Coca-Cola Ham is also delicious! Perfect for feeding a small group, paired with tender green beans.
• 10-pound spiral cut ham
• 12 ounce can Coca-Cola, or your favorite cola
• 1/2 cup dark brown sugar, packed
• 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
• 1 teaspoon paprika
• 1 tablespoon cornstarch
• 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes, optional
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a large rimmed baking sheet (or large, rimmed with foil, or coat the pan with cooking spray). Place the ham in the pan.
In a small bowl, mix together the dark brown sugar, Dijon mustard, paprika, cornstarch, and red pepper flake (optional).
Rub brown sugar mixture all over the ham, making sure to get in between the slices. Next, pour the cola over the ham. Cover the ham loosely with foil and bake for 90 minutes.
Remove from the oven and baste with the juices in the pan. Place back in the (uncovered) and bake for another 30 minutes.
Remove from the oven and serve with your favorite side dishes.
Notes: A fully cooked spiral ham needs to bake for 10 minutes per pound at 350 degrees.
Source: reluctantentertainer.com
Cranberry-Glazed Roasted Butternut Squash, Brussels Sprouts, and Sweet Potato Salad with Cranberries and Goat Cheese
For the Roasted Vegetables:
• 1 small butternut squash, peeled and cubed
• 1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
• 2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed
• 3 tablespoons olive oil
• Salt and pepper, to taste
• 1 teaspoon dried thyme
For the Cranberry Glaze:
• 1/2 cup cranberry juice
• 1/4 cup dried cranberries
• 2 tablespoons honey or maple syrup
• 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
For the Finishing Touch:
• 4 oz goat cheese, crumbled
• 1/2 cup dried cranberries (for garnish)
• 1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped (optional)
To Roast the Vegetables: Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, toss the butternut squash, Brussels sprouts, and sweet potatoes with olive oil, salt, pepper, and thyme until well coated. Spread the vegetables on a large baking sheet in a single layer. Roast for 25-30 minutes, stirring halfway through, until tender and caramelized.
Prepare the Cranberry Glaze: While the vegetables are roasting, prepare the cranberry glaze. In a small saucepan, combine the cranberry juice, dried cranberries, honey (or maple syrup), and balsamic vinegar. Bring to a simmer over medium heat and cook for about 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the mixture thickens into a glaze.
Assemble the Salad: Once the vegetables are roasted, transfer them to a large serving bowl. Drizzle the cranberry glaze over the roasted vegetables and gently toss to coat. Sprinkle the crumbled goat cheese and extra dried cranberries on top.
To serve garnish with fresh parsley, if desired, and serve warm.
Servings: 4-6
Source: southwestdietitiangroup.aweb.page/p/f23e1932-96eb-422e-9256-570799f725fa
Or www.instagram.com
Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Candied Bacon
Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Candied Bacon brings a salty-sweet combo of candied bacon and pecans adds a flavor punch that will be loved by all!
For the Candied Bacon and Pecans
• 1/2-pound bacon
• 1-ounce pecans, roughly chopped
• 1/4 cup brown sugar
• 2 tablespoons butter
• Pinch salt and pepper
For Potatoes:
• 3 sweet potatoes
• 1 tablespoon butter
• 1 teaspoon cinnamon
• 1/4 cup brown sugar
• 1/2 cup raisins
• 2 ounces pecans, chopped
• Pinch salt and pepper
To candy the bacon, preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Cut the bacon into 1 to 2-inch pieces, place in a small bowl.
Melt the butter, use a microwave safe dish for 20 seconds. Pour the butter, brown sugar, pecans, salt and pepper over the bacon and mix well.
Spread out onto a sheet pan and bake for 15 minutes or until bacon starts to crisp. Use a spatula to remove and spread out onto parchment paper. Set aside.
For the sweet potatoes: Dice the potato into 2-inch chunks, boil until just slightly fork tender. Drain all water and set aside.
In a microwave safe dish (I used a glass measuring cup), add the butter and brown sugar. Heat for 20 seconds in the microwave, or until butter is completely melted. Pour over the sweet potatoes, add the raisins, cinnamon, salt and pepper and half of the candied bacon/pecan mixture. Stir until combined.
Transfer to a baking dish and top with remaining candied bacon and pecans.
Bake for 20 minutes on 350.
Source: www.familyfreshmeals.com
Zucchini Cornbread Casserole
Baked to golden perfection, this offers a savory-sweet balance enhanced by aromatic spices like garlic powder and cumin. Perfect as a side dish or a standalone meal, this casserole brings together the wholesome essence of garden vegetables with the satisfying warmth of freshly baked cornbread. Whether served at a family gathering or enjoyed as a weeknight treat, Zucchini Cornbread Casserole promises to be a flavorful addition to any table, inviting everyone to savor each comforting bite.
• 3 1/2 cups of well-drained, shredded zucchini
• 1 diced white onion
• 16 ounces of shredded cheddar cheese, use half initially and reserve half for topping
• 1 cup of thawed frozen corn
• 1 diced jalapeño (de-seed for a milder taste)
• 2 eggs
• 1 teaspoon of garlic powder
• 1 teaspoon of cumin
• 1 teaspoon of salt
• 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper
• One 8.5-ounce box of corn muffin mix
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and lightly grease an 8x8-inch baking dish.
In a large mixing bowl, combine the zucchini, onion, half of the cheddar cheese, corn, jalapeño, eggs, garlic powder, cumin, salt, and black pepper.
Gradually add the corn muffin mix to the bowl, stirring until the ingredients are fully integrated.
Pour the mixture into the greased baking dish. Sprinkle the remaining cheddar cheese over the top.
Bake in the preheated oven for 50-55 minutes, or until the center is set and the surface is golden brown. Serve the dish warm.
Notes: Ensure the zucchini is well-drained after shredding to prevent excess moisture in the casserole. Use half of the shredded cheddar cheese in the mixing bowl to incorporate it into the casserole mixture. Reserve the remaining half of the cheese for sprinkling on top of the casserole before baking, ensuring a cheesy crust. Gradually add the corn muffin mix to the bowl and stir gently until fully combined. Avoid overmixing to maintain a tender texture.
Source: belaya.info
Thanksgiving Cranberry Cream Cheese Salad
This is the perfect cranberry congealed salad for your Thanksgiving meal. Sweet and tangy, this cranberry cream cheese salad has sweet grated apples and tart cranberries that are all held together with cherry Jell-O – it's a delicious combination. But, the Jell-O layer does not have a typical Jell-O texture. The cream cheese topping is sweet with bits of pineapple and chopped pecans in each bite. One taste and you'll be hooked.
• 1 package cranberry or cherry Jell-O (6 ounce)
• 2 cups boiling water
• 2 large Golden Delicious apples, peeled and grated
• 1 cup chopped pecans
• 1 can whole cranberry sauce (14 ounces)
Topping:
• 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, at room temperature 2 hours
• 1/2 cup powdered sugar
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 1 (20 ounces) can crushed pineapple, drained well
• 6 - 8 ounces frozen whipped topping, thawed
• 1/2 cup chopped toasted pecans
Dissolve Jell-O in boiling water. Stir to mix and set aside to cool. Add apples, pecans, and cranberry sauce. Turn into a 13x9 glass dish and chill until firm.
Blend softened cream cheese with powdered sugar until smooth. Add vanilla to the Cool Whip and mix with a wooden spoon. Add to the cream cheese mixture along with the pineapple. Fold the mixture together.
Spread evenly over firm set Jell-O mixture. Sprinkle toasted pecans on top.
Keep chilled until serving time.
Source: www.justapinch.com
Cranberry Orange Spiral Cookies
Cookies:
• 2 1/3 cups all-purpose flour
• 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• 3/4 cup unsalted butter, softened
• 1 cup granulated sugar
• 1 large egg
• 2 teaspoons grated orange zest
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Filling:
• 2/3 cup finely chopped dried cranberries
• 1/2 cup finely chopped pecans
• 1/2 cup orange marmalade
Cookies: In a bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder and salt until well combined. Set aside.
In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes (mixer at medium speed). Add egg and beat well. Beat in orange zest and vanilla. Scrape down sides of bowl. On low speed or with wooden spoon, gradually add flour mixture, beating until just blended.
Shape the dough into a flat rectangle. Tightly wrap in plastic wrap and chill for at least one hour.
Using confectioner’s sugar or flour, lightly dust a piece of parchment paper and rolling pin. Unwrap chilled dough and place on parchment, roll into a 12×9-inch rectangle of uniform thickness.
Filling: In a bowl, combine the cranberries, pecans and orange marmalade until well blended. Spread cranberry mixture evenly over dough to within 1/2-inch of edges. Starting with long edge, tightly roll up dough jelly-roll style to form a log. Tightly wrap in parchment paper and chill for at least 3 hours or overnight.
Baking: Preheat oven to 375 degrees and line cookie sheets with parchment paper. Unwrap the chilled dough log and using a sharp knife, cut into 1/4-inch slices. Place on prepared cookie sheets about 2 inches apart. Bake one sheet at a time in preheated oven for 8 to 11 minutes or until edges start to turn lightly golden (mine were 9 minutes). Immediately slide parchment paper onto a cooling rack. Cool the cookies for 5 minutes before removing them from the parchment and placing directly on cooling rack.
Notes: Chop your filling ingredients small. This will ensure nothing pokes or cuts through the dough. Slivered almonds cut into small pieces make a nice substitute for the pecans. Use the parchment to help you roll the dough. Softened butter means you should take it out of the fridge about 20 minutes before using it. You don't want it too soft. For best baking results, bring the eggs out at the same time as the butter.
Source: amandascookin.com
Cranberry Orange Pecan Crisp
This cranberry orange pecan crisp is a delicious crisp recipe made with fresh cranberries, freshly squeezed orange juicy, orange zest, chopped pecans, and a buttery crisp topping.
For the Crisp Topping:
• 2 cups all-purpose flour
• 1 cup light brown sugar, lightly packed
• 1 cup butter, 2 sticks
For the Cranberry Filling:
• 2 (12- ounce) fresh cranberries
• 1 cup pecans, chopped
• Zest from 2 oranges, plus juice from one of the oranges
• 1 cup granulated sugar
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg, adjust to taste
• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, adjust to taste
• 1/4 cup butter
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Crisp Topping: In a large mixing bowl, whisk together flour and brown sugar. Add 1 cup of butter and mix on low speed until crumbly.
Cranberry Filling: In a medium bowl, whisk sugar, salt, nutmeg and cinnamon together and set aside. Rinse cranberries and add to a large bowl, add pecans, orange zest and the juice from one orange. Stir in sugar mixture and gently mix until cranberries and pecans are coated well.
Pour fruit mixture into a 9 x 13-inch baking dish.
Add the remaining 1/4 cup butter (sliced) and just place on top of the fruit mixture randomly.
Add the flour mixture on top of fruit and spread evenly.
Bake uncovered at 400 degrees for 45-55 minutes, or until the top is golden brown.
Source: www.greatgrubdelicioustreats.com
Have a great week and until next time, happy cooking.
