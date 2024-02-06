Passing the Torch: How family businesses transcend generations.

Succession is an important part of any family business. After all, people don’t live forever. But a successful business can leave a legacy benefiting families and their communities for generations. It’s the matter of transference that can be one of the most difficult issues for business owners.

Should a business stay in the family, or be sold to someone else? When and how should one pass on their company to the next generation? Several families in Southeast Missouri have experience when it comes to passing the torch in business, and there are professionals who can provide guidance.

Helping out with big decisions

Clayton Hahs, the Cape Girardeau-based principal and wealth management advisor for The Hahs Group, helps clients pass their businesses to the next generation.

“We wanted [clients to avoid wondering] in the future who's going to be managing their money or helping them with claims,” Hahs told B Magazine. “We have to anticipate the future needs of clients and then make sure we’re providing that service before it’s needed.”

In situations where a family has several members of a generation to transfer ownership to, Hahs helps his clients value an estate and account for equitable distribution. Insurance provides the capital to equal shares between siblings, for example. Keeping ownership fair and equitable is a major duty of the job.

“We usually take a team approach with our firm, an estate planning attorney and an accountant.” Hahs said.

When transitioning ownership, it’s important to ensure a solid workflow of services and personnel so clients feel the same degree of care.

“If it’s a successful business, then brand integrity and legacy have a certain inherent value to it. You want to make sure the second generation appreciates what that is,” he added.

Recognizing culture is another important aspect for business owners to consider. The expectation one generation creates has to be upheld by the next.

“In businesses that aren’t inventory-heavy, if they’re services … client retention is the key because that’s the revenue,” Hahs said.

He used a hypothetical dentist’s office as an example.

“If the business transfers from one generation to the next and all the patients walk out the door because they were tied to the father, there is no business.”

Clayton Hahs knows this from experience. He’s a third-generation member of his own family’s practice. His grandfather, M. Luther Hahs, started working with Northwestern Mutual in 1949. He opened The Hahs Group five years later. His nephew T. Ronald Hahs and his son David Hahs — Clayton Hahs’ father — joined the family practice in 1964 and 1972, respectively. Clayton joined in 2008.

The company has transitioned into a family generational planning firm over the last decade or so. The Hahs Group helps clients determine what method of transfer is best for them: whether to sell to a larger company, transfer ownership before an owner’s death, or wait until death for a business to change hands.

“Oftentimes there is a desire for the shares to remain in the first generation until death because there are some tax benefits for transferring at time of death as opposed to while you’re living,” Hahs explained.

Any transition strategy requires plenty of foresight. Business owners need to think about what is right for them and for their families. Hahs said people may not have thought about what they want their business to be like when they’re gone, but it is important to have such a plan.

Five generations, one bakery

Hoeckele Bakery and Deli in Perryville, Missouri is one example of keeping businesses in the family. Over the last 87 years, five generations of Hoeckeles have worked there.

The bakery got its start and name with the Hoeckele brothers: Paul Hoeckele Sr. and Joseph Hoeckele.

The brothers honed their skills at Wagner Bakery, a Jackson staple at the time, and then opened their eponymous bakery in Perryville in May 1937. Paul Hoeckele Sr.’s son, Paul Hoeckele Jr., joined his father at the bakery after his uncle suffered a stroke. His sons Joseph Hoeckele and Paul Hoeckele III, along with their wives Yvette and Angie Hoeckele, started working there in the 1980s and today oversee the bakery’s operations.