All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 19, 2024

Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing

Wavis Jordan seeks court date clarification amid allegations of duty violations. With a motion hearing Thursday, Nov. 21, the case involves serious claims, including mishandling death investigations.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Wavis Jordan
Wavis Jordan

Outgoing Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan asked for clarification from Judge Miranda Loesch on Monday, Nov. 18, regarding his court appearance scheduled on Thursday, Nov. 21.

Jordan claimed in his correspondence to Loesch that he had not received a mail notification and had called the Cape Girardeau County Circuit office Monday. Jordan mentioned filing a motion Oct. 14. Missouri Case Net does not currently show a motion filed on that date, but did file a motion to "stay civil proceedings pending resolution of criminal case" Oct. 3.

Jordan states in a document filed with the court, that considering the motion he made Oct. 14, he necessitated the "confirmation of the court date and assurance that no proceedings transpired" without his knowledge.

On Friday, Nov. 15, a relator's motion for judgment on the pleadings was filed by Loesch. The document stated that Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey moved the court to enter judgment in favor of the relator and against the respondent Jordan.

The relator alleged the following seven counts in the document:

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Jordan "willfully violated or neglected, or knowingly failed or refused to perform", his duty of taking possession "of all property of value found on dead bodies", making an inventory of property and returning "the property to the person entitled to its custody";
  • Jordan "willfully violated or neglected, or knowingly or willfully failed or refused to perform, his duty to properly list the cause and manner of death on decedent C.K.’s death certificate";
  • Jordan "willfully violated or neglected, or knowingly or willfully failed or refused to perform, his duty to properly list the cause and manner of death on decedent G.S.’s death certificate";
  • Jordan "willfully violated or neglected, or knowingly or willfully failed or refused to perform, his duty to properly list the cause and manner of death on decedent D.T.’s death certificate";
  • Jordan "willfully neglected or knowingly or willfully failed or refused to" investigate the cause of death of individuals and failed to take the necessary steps to be prepared to investigate the cause of death;
  • Jordan "willfully violated or neglected or knowingly failed or refused to" obtain blood from people who died in motor vehicle accidents;
  • Jordan "willfully neglected or knowingly violated his duty to refrain" from soliciting a funeral arrangement of the deceased.

The document states that Jordan's answer to the allegations "failed to deny" counts one through six so they "are deemed admitted".

"The only count that document addressed responded to count VII (seven). Even assuming all facts alleged in Respondent’s answer as true, Relator is still entitled to relief," the document states.

Jordan's motion hearing is set at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compens...
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy