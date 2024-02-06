Outgoing Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan asked for clarification from Judge Miranda Loesch on Monday, Nov. 18, regarding his court appearance scheduled on Thursday, Nov. 21.

Jordan claimed in his correspondence to Loesch that he had not received a mail notification and had called the Cape Girardeau County Circuit office Monday. Jordan mentioned filing a motion Oct. 14. Missouri Case Net does not currently show a motion filed on that date, but did file a motion to "stay civil proceedings pending resolution of criminal case" Oct. 3.

Jordan states in a document filed with the court, that considering the motion he made Oct. 14, he necessitated the "confirmation of the court date and assurance that no proceedings transpired" without his knowledge.

On Friday, Nov. 15, a relator's motion for judgment on the pleadings was filed by Loesch. The document stated that Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey moved the court to enter judgment in favor of the relator and against the respondent Jordan.

The relator alleged the following seven counts in the document: