Out of the past: Nov. 20

1999

Cape Girardeans attending Texas A&M University say the Aggie spirit remains indomitable even in the wake of an accident that killed 11 students Thursday morning; “I think that if anything can come out of how terrible this is, it's that the whole world will see exactly how strong the A&M family is," says Kyla Hill, a junior at the university; Hill and Lesley Goehring, both 1997 graduates of Central High School, say they were awakened early Thursday morning by friends calling to tell them the 40-foot pyramid of logs erected for Texas A&M's traditional football bonfire had collapsed.

Shots were fired late Thursday night at La Croix United Methodist Church, shattering the front-door glass and damaging a parked van belonging to the church's music director, Chris Nall; police and church leaders say they don't know why shots were fired at the building at 3102 Lexington, and police have no suspects.

1974

Kiefner Brothers Construction Co. of Perryville submitted a base bid of $40,318 for excavating and grading and concrete work on a construction project to enclose the lowest floor of J.C. Brandt Music Hall on the Southeast Missouri State University campus at yesterday’s bid opening; the company was the only bidder on excavation, grading and concrete work; a combination bid of $84,120 to include that work as well as masonry, carpentry, painting, aluminum windows with glass and glazing and miscellaneous items was also submitted by the firm.

With admission receipts for the 1974 SEMO District Fair down only $904.92 from those of last year — and rain a major factor in that loss — the new $1 gate fee-free grandstand policy will be continued for the 1975 exposition; the overall financial picture of the fair was almost as good this year as last; total revenue from the 1974 fair amounted to $118,409.05; in 1973, it was $121,552.74.

1949