Arndt, SEMO volleyball capture OVC regular-season title

The last point of the game happened in slow motion for Lucy Arndt and her teammates.

The serve, the back-and-forth volley, Arndt’s dig rainbowing over the net and an SIU-Edwardsville attack error — and then the realization the Redhawks had won spreading across their faces before they all celebrated and sent Houck Field House into a frenzy.

Southeast Missouri State volleyball has won the 2024 Ohio Valley Conference regular-season championship.

“I’m just so proud of this team,” Arndt said after SEMO swept SIUE 25-18, 25-19, 25-23 on Wednesday night in the regular-season finale. “We struggled a little bit in the beginning, so to come out and prove everyone wrong is amazing. We have a lot of fifth-years, so to be able to win this is unbelievable.”

Arndt is thriving and is one of the biggest reasons SEMO (18-12) sits atop the conference and will enter the tournament as the No. 1 seed.

A 5-foot-11 sophomore from Freeport, Illinois, Arndt is coming off a rookie season in which she was named the OVC Freshman of the Year and a first-team all-OVC selection. She also is a strong candidate for the conference Player of the Year honor. The outside hitter is now in the midst of another decorated campaign, including team highs in kills (390), kills per set (3.31) and points (450.5).

SEMO sophomore Lucy Arndt gets set to serve the ball against SIUE on Wednesday, Nov. 20. Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com

“We just have really good chemistry,” said Arndt, who is on a SEMO team that features 12 newcomers. “Even though we have so many new people, we just clicked right away. So, just having that trust in the team is amazing. That really helps us being able to know each other and know what we can do.”

Julie Yankus, in her 14th year as head coach, was on the sideline savoring every last moment once the final whistle blew. It’s her second time leading the Redhawks to an OVC regular-season title, and she did it with a group of girls she describes as “unique, special and dedicated.

“It's honestly been a whirlwind of a season. To see where we came from the very first weekend of the season and how much we struggled and just tried to figure out what was the right mix. We have 12 new players on this team, so to go and be predicted to finish first and do that with 12 new people on the team is pretty amazing.”