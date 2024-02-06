Our Opinion: Cape leadership must regain residents' support

For the second time this year, Cape Girardeau voters have rejected officials’ plans to fund municipal projects.

In April, residents voted down a property tax measure to enhance salaries/benefits for emergency service personnel. The 52%-48% vote came despite residents regularly pointing to crime as a top-of-mind problem in the city.

Earlier this month, 58% of voters refused to support a water rate increase to overhaul the city’s water system, which officials say needs about $120 million worth of repairs and expansion.

The vote came on the heels of a half-dozen water main breaks in the days leading to election day and less than a year after a major water main break left a significant portion of the city without water over the Thanksgiving holiday. Water pipes in some parts of the city are generations old. Plus, officials are metaphorically holding together the city’s water treatment plant with baling wire and duct tape and note they may have to restrict water use in the near future.

It’s cliché but true, it’s not a matter of if the city’s water system will suffer a failure but when.

Add to the potentially devastating problems that could burst onto the scene at any moment an important fact: Reliable, abundant water is a selling point when attracting new employers and allowing existing ones to grow.

The City of Cape Girardeau’s water system is in dire straits with problems becoming only more expensive to fix over time. So, why did voters frown on the water rate proposal?

We are in a difficult economic environment in which asking people to pay more for essential services is an upward battle. No doubt, that and confusing ballot language played parts in why the vote went the way it did. Add those to public questions about other city spending priorities, along with the failure of prior city leadership to discuss the looming issue, and passage was a difficult proposition.