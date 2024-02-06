All sections
SportsNovember 20, 2024

Robert Thomas returns from injury but Blues still lose 

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a pair of third-period goals, and Jonas Brodin and Ryan Hartman also scored to help the Minnesota Wild beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Tony Capobianco avatar
Tony Capobianco
Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin, right, is checked by St. Louis Blues left wing Pavel Buchnevich as center Robert Thomas, left, controls the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in St. Louis.
Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin, right, is checked by St. Louis Blues left wing Pavel Buchnevich as center Robert Thomas, left, controls the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in St. Louis.AP Photo ~ Jeff Le

ST. LOUIS — Rob Thomas made his return from injury on Tuesday, Nov. 19, but it wasn’t enough as the St. Louis Blues fell to the Minnesota Wild 4-2 at the Enterprise Center.

“I thought he played really well,” Blues head coach Drew Bannister said of Thomas. “He didn’t look like he’d been off for four weeks.”

Thomas returned to the ice after missing the previous 12 games with a fractured right ankle. He won 14 of his 23 faceoffs and picked up a point by assisting in Jake Neighbours’ goal in the third period.

“Timing was a little bit off but I started to feel more comfortable as the game went on,” Thomas said.

Neighbours’ sixth goal of the season tied the game 2-2 in the third period. It was also the only power play goal of the game, with both teams having two opportunities each.

“It’s nice when you come into a power play with a set plan and it works,” Thomas said.

The Wild established a 2-1 lead early in the third period on a goal from Jonas Brodin and then retook their lead on a pair of goals from Kirill Kaprizov, who currently has 12 points on six goals and six assists.

The Blues spent the entire game playing catchup and were only able to tie the game rather than take a lead of their own.

“I felt like we were right in that game,” Thomas said. “I felt like we had a lot of good chances to get the lead and we’re a good team with the lead. We kept finding ways to tie it up and bounce back but if we can push and get a lead then I think we’re in a good spot.”

Scott Perunovich scored his second goal of the season for St. Louis to tie the game 1-1 in the second period. Ryan Hartman’s first-period goal established an early 1-0 lead for Minnesota.

Blues goalie Jordan Binnington made 24 saves and is still one win away from tying the franchise record for most wins by a goalie, set by Matt Liut with 151.

Filip Gustavsson made 22 saves for the Wild who improved to 12-3-3 on the season and is an NHL-best 8-1-2 on the road.

Still, Thomas and the Blues felt they had a chance at home until the final minutes.

“I feel like that game could have gone either way,” Thomas said. “They’re a good team that’s playing really well. They got a great record and they’re finding ways to win. When you’re kind of on the other side of it it’s tough. You feel like you’re right in the game and just can’t seem to get a win. Those times don’t last forever.”

The Blues (8-11-1), losers of six of their last seven, host San Jose on Thursday, looking to stop the skid.

