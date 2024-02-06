Robert Thomas returns from injury but Blues still lose 

ST. LOUIS — Rob Thomas made his return from injury on Tuesday, Nov. 19, but it wasn’t enough as the St. Louis Blues fell to the Minnesota Wild 4-2 at the Enterprise Center.

“I thought he played really well,” Blues head coach Drew Bannister said of Thomas. “He didn’t look like he’d been off for four weeks.”

Thomas returned to the ice after missing the previous 12 games with a fractured right ankle. He won 14 of his 23 faceoffs and picked up a point by assisting in Jake Neighbours’ goal in the third period.

“Timing was a little bit off but I started to feel more comfortable as the game went on,” Thomas said.

Neighbours’ sixth goal of the season tied the game 2-2 in the third period. It was also the only power play goal of the game, with both teams having two opportunities each.

“It’s nice when you come into a power play with a set plan and it works,” Thomas said.

The Wild established a 2-1 lead early in the third period on a goal from Jonas Brodin and then retook their lead on a pair of goals from Kirill Kaprizov, who currently has 12 points on six goals and six assists.