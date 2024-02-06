A judge on Friday found a northeast Missouri hospital board guilty of “gross violations” of the Sunshine Law and voided all the actions taken during illegal closed meetings in August 2022.

Circuit Judge Rick Roberts also ruled that Scotland County Hospital must also pay a civil fine of $5,000 and attorneys fees to its former CEO, Dr. Randy Tobler.

Tobler sued the hospital in March 2023, alleging he had been slandered, the target of a conspiracy to remove him and that the board vote to fire him was done at a meeting that violated the Sunshine Law. The slander and conspiracy counts were dismissed from his lawsuit and a trial was held in September on the Sunshine Law violations.

While Tobler’s attorney, Lowell Pearson, didn’t explicitly ask for attorney fees during the trial, Roberts wrote that he would award them.

“Refusing to award attorney fees for the time spent in obtaining the judgment would thwart the purpose of the Sunshine Law,” Roberts wrote.

In an interview, Pearson said the ruling was everything Tobler asked for.

Dr. Randy Tobler Submitted photo via Missouri Independent

“This is a total victory for Dr. Tobler and complete vindication for him that the actions of the hospital were unlawful,” Pearson said.

The decision is gratifying, Tobler said.

“I appreciate Judge Roberts issuing a thoughtful, careful and thorough decision,” he said. “It provides vindication for me and establishes accountability for the hospital’s illegal, knowing and purposeful violation of Missouri Sunshine Law.”

Tobler said he is examining with Pearson whether to refile the defamation count in the case.

The area’s residents, he said, “deserve hospital leadership that can be trusted in providing the essential healthcare needs of the community.”

In a statement sent Sunday, hospital CEO Megan Weber said the hospital is disappointed with the ruling.

“The board continues to still feel strongly that the hospital did not knowingly or purposefully violate the Sunshine Law, and are examining our options with regards to any appeal,” Weber said.

The case focused on two meetings held Aug. 15 and 16, 2022. The first was held at the home of Lori Fulk, board chairwoman, with only four of the board’s six members present. Fulk did not post a public notice of the meeting, the two board absent members were not notified and Tobler was not given any notice, Roberts found.

Holding the meeting at Fulk's house violated the hospital district bylaws, Roberts wrote. Failing to inform all board members or the public violated the Sunshine Law.