All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 21, 2024

The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events

The Pickleball Factory has partnered with the St. Louis Shock Major League Pickleball team, becoming their official Southeast Missouri venue. This collaboration will host events, tournaments and community-building activities in Cape Girardeau.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Andrew Haines, left, shakes Jeff Brune's hand at The Pickleball Factory and St. Louis Shock news event on Wednesday, Nov. 20, in Cape Girardeau. The two had met earlier in the year and began discussing ways to collaborate when it came to promoting pickleball.
Andrew Haines, left, shakes Jeff Brune's hand at The Pickleball Factory and St. Louis Shock news event on Wednesday, Nov. 20, in Cape Girardeau. The two had met earlier in the year and began discussing ways to collaborate when it came to promoting pickleball.Gary Rust II ~ grust@rustmedia.com
The Pickleball Factory president Jeff Brune, right, and St. Louis Shock chief operating officer Andrew Haines announce a partnership between the Cape Girardeau facility and the Major League Pickleball team Wednesday, Nov. 20. The Shock will host team watch parties and tournaments at The Pickleball Factory after it opens in December.
The Pickleball Factory president Jeff Brune, right, and St. Louis Shock chief operating officer Andrew Haines announce a partnership between the Cape Girardeau facility and the Major League Pickleball team Wednesday, Nov. 20. The Shock will host team watch parties and tournaments at The Pickleball Factory after it opens in December.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com
In addition to a collaboration with a Major League Pickleball team, the upcoming Cape Girardeau pickleball facility announced a name, image and likeness deal for a Southeast Missouri State University football player to be a brand ambassador. From left, The Pickleball Factory owner Shannon Davis, St. Louis Shock chief operating officer Andrew Haines, The Pickleball Factory president Jeff Brune and SEMO football player Cam Pedro.
In addition to a collaboration with a Major League Pickleball team, the upcoming Cape Girardeau pickleball facility announced a name, image and likeness deal for a Southeast Missouri State University football player to be a brand ambassador. From left, The Pickleball Factory owner Shannon Davis, St. Louis Shock chief operating officer Andrew Haines, The Pickleball Factory president Jeff Brune and SEMO football player Cam Pedro.Gary Rust II ~ grust@rustmedia.com
Andrew Haines, left, the chief operating officer of the St. Louis Shock pickleball team, said the franchise aims to promote and grow the game of pickleball across Missouri, including collaborating with local pickleball facilities.
Andrew Haines, left, the chief operating officer of the St. Louis Shock pickleball team, said the franchise aims to promote and grow the game of pickleball across Missouri, including collaborating with local pickleball facilities.Gary Rust II ~ grust@rustmedia.com
Jeff Brune showcases The Pickleball factory to assembled audience members during an event Wednesday, Nov. 20. The 14-court pickleball facility will open in December.
Jeff Brune showcases The Pickleball factory to assembled audience members during an event Wednesday, Nov. 20. The 14-court pickleball facility will open in December.Gary Rust II ~ grust@rustmedia.com

The Pickleball Factory has announced its first partnership.

On Wednesday, Nov. 20, the Cape Girardeau sports facility and Major League Pickleball’s St. Louis Shock franchise hosted a joint media day at The Pickleball Factory’s 1507 Independence St. location to discuss their new cooperative plans.

“This is like a business in Cape Girardeau partnering with the Kansas City Chiefs or the St. Louis Cardinals,” said Jeff Brune, president of The Pickleball Factory. “This is the top tier of professional pickleball players in the world, and the St. Louis team is the premier team. They’re playing in the semi-finals this week for the national championship.”

The multi-year partnership makes The Pickleball Factory the Shock’s official Southeast Missouri pickleball venue partner. This will allow the facility to host watch parties, tournaments and co-branded St. Louis Shock Dynamic Universal Pickleball rating sessions.

Andrew Haines, chief operating officer for the Shock, said this was the team’s first such partnership. He said he hopes to host events monthly at The Pickleball Factory.

“One of the things we want to do is to build not just the tour and the players, but we want to build the community,” Haines said. “… It’s been so much fun to meet the pickleball community and see that grow, see the friendships.”

The St. Louis Shock’s founders are the Chaifetz family, with operations led by billionaire businessman Richard Chaifetz and his son Ross. Haines said they are dedicated to growing the sport of pickleball regionally and nationwide.

Founded in 2021, Major League Pickleball features 22 teams spread across the country, each with two male and two female players. The Shock’s players are Hayden Patriquin, Gabriel Tardio, Kate Fahey and Anna Bright. Bright is the second-ranked female player in the sport.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“These guys practice and train hours and hours and hours every day. They really are dedicated to this craft, and from a fan perspective, it’s so much fun,” Haines said.

Brune and Haines both play pickleball themselves, though not professionally. Brune is a member of Thorngate Holdings LLC, which owns the 60,000-square-foot Independence Street location, and he recommended converting 34,000 square feet of it into The Pickleball Factory. The rest will become Parc Motor Club for the storage of luxury cars.

The Pickleball Factory is set to open the second week of December. Brune described it as being the most state-of-the-art pickleball facility in the Midwest, with 14 seven-layer cushioned courts, play-side cameras for recording highlights, a full bar and restaurant and an equipment shop.

“… We wanted to really create a facility that people of all ages love to play in for their health, love to play in for their recreation, just make it the stand-out facility,” he said.

Brune also announced a name, image and likeness deal with Southeast Missouri State University sophomore Cam Pedro to be a brand ambassador for The Pickleball Factory. Pedro, a wide receiver for the SEMO football team, has the same last name as The Pickleball Factory’s mascot, Pedro the Parakeet.

The sophomore is a pickleball player himself, having been introduced to the sport by his friends when he first moved to Missouri.

Brune said additional partnerships would be announced in the future.

When The Pickleball Factory opens, it will offer various membership tiers. Players without memberships will be able to use the courts for a guest fee.

Story Tags
gallery
newsletter
Advertisement
Related
newsletterNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors h...
newsletterNov. 21
Lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic: A public health ...
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council sea...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley
NewsNov. 20
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy