Kimberly Younce

Kimberly Dawn Welker Younce, 51, of Jackson and formerly of Cape Girardeau passed away unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at her home.

Kim was a 1992 graduate of Jackson High School. She worked several years at Burger King before retiring due to becoming disabled. Kim was raised and attended New McKendree United Methodist Church in Jackson before moving to Cape Girardeau 25 years ago. Her daughters were the joy of her life.

She is survived by two daughters, Brittany Nicole Younce and Khloe Nicole Younce; Parents, Delmar “Dee” (Vicki) Welker, of Jackson and Bonnie (the late Larry) Wiseman of Waterloo, Illinois; four siblings, Rick (Cindy) Welker of Catawissa, Missouri, Kevin L. Welker of Jackson, Todd (Kristi) Rayburn of Jackson and Jennifer (Jerry) Headd of Noblesville, Indiana; her husband Charles of Cape Girardeau; and numerous nieces nephews, aunts and uncles