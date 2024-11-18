Kimberly Younce

Kimberly Dawn Welker Younce, 51, of Jackson and formerly of Cape Girardeau passed away unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at her home.
Kim was a 1992 graduate of Jackson High School. She worked several years at Burger King before retiring due to becoming disabled. Kim was raised and attended New McKendree United Methodist Church in Jackson before moving to Cape Girardeau 25 years ago. Her daughters were the joy of her life.
She is survived by two daughters, Brittany Nicole Younce and Khloe Nicole Younce; Parents, Delmar “Dee” (Vicki) Welker, of Jackson and Bonnie (the late Larry) Wiseman of Waterloo, Illinois; four siblings, Rick (Cindy) Welker of Catawissa, Missouri, Kevin L. Welker of Jackson, Todd (Kristi) Rayburn of Jackson and Jennifer (Jerry) Headd of Noblesville, Indiana; her husband Charles of Cape Girardeau; and numerous nieces nephews, aunts and uncles
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to service time Tuesday, Nov. 19, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
The Rev. Jimmie Corbin will conduct the funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice of church or charity.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Kim’s obituary article at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.