It’s a quarterfinal in a district final’s clothing, and the St. Vincent Indians are dead set on punching their ticket to a second consecutive state semifinal this Friday night against the Crystal City Hornets.

Fresh off a 49-8 walloping of Van-Far in the district semifinals, the Indians bring in a wealth of momentum against a Hornets’ squad that just went the distance with Charleston, winning by a pair in overtime.

Going down a score in the opening phases of last weekend’s victory over the visiting Van-Far Indians, St. Vincent never wavered as it shelled the No. 4 Indians with seven unanswered touchdowns to turn what could’ve been a tight matchup into a rout.

Quarterback Nick Buchheit has been an infallible piece of this year’s St. Vincent team, linking up with senior classmate John Schwartz for two touchdowns, while two-way talent Schwartz got an accompanying two interceptions to keep Van-Far out of reach.

Just like last year, it’s a district championship date with Crystal City and, with a 31-point victory over the Hornets in the back of their minds, the St. Vincent Indians are primed to repeat as district champs, but will need to temper their confidence.

The 11-0 Indians are the No. 1 team in MSHSAA’s Class 1, according to both the state media rankings as well as computer analytics, and are anticipated to be a serious challenger for the state title.

That undefeated record made St. Vincent a shoo-in for the district’s top seed, enabling the Indians to host every game to this point, though their would-be semifinal would be on the road no matter which team it ends up facing.