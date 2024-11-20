All sections
BusinessNovember 20, 2024

Sponsored: How TeeHouse Complex is redefining golf in Cape Girardeau with innovation and community focus

TeeHouse Complex in Cape Girardeau blends tradition and innovation with TopTracer tech, a focus on community, and plans for future advancements, redefining the local golf experience.

Bmagazine
Caleb Kappler, a Southeast Missouri State University student, uses Toptracer Range software to practice for an upcoming family golf trip at the driving range Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at The TeeHouse Complex in Cape Girardeau.
Caleb Kappler, a Southeast Missouri State University student, uses Toptracer Range software to practice for an upcoming family golf trip at the driving range Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at The TeeHouse Complex in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file
The Teehouse Complex in Cape Girardeau.
The Teehouse Complex in Cape Girardeau. Submitted

The TeeHouse Complex in Cape Girardeau has seamlessly blended tradition with innovation. Owned by Bryan and Tyra Johnson, the complex stands as a testament to their passion for golf and entrepreneurship, offering a unique golfing experience that caters to both beginners and seasoned players.

The journey of TeeHouse Complex began in February 2012 when the Johnsons acquired Arena Golf. Their lifelong passion for golf and a shared dream of entrepreneurship inspired this venture. But the pivotal moment in their business came in 2019 when they rebranded to TeeHouse Complex, introducing TopTracer Range technology, which tracks and analyzes the flight path of golf balls in real-time, providing data-driven insights for players and enhancing the viewing experience for spectators. This strategic move, which culminated in a significant amount of research by the couple, marked a significant shift, enhancing the golfing experience and setting the stage for future innovations.

At the core of TeeHouse Complex's operations is the Johnsons’ commitment to prioritizing customer experience over only profit.

"Take care of customers, the rest will happen," Bryan Johnson told B Magazine.

This customer-centric approach is complemented by their active involvement in the community. The complex participates in numerous local charities and fundraisers, demonstrating a strong commitment to giving back. A notable example is the Lemondrop Long Drive event, which has raised $75,000 for families affected by testicular cancer. This event, which TeeHouse hosts, underscores the complex's impact on the community and its dedication to meaningful causes.

Innovation is a cornerstone of the TeeHouse Complex. The integration of TopTracer technology has transformed the traditional driving range experience, offering valuable feedback for all skill levels. Looking ahead, Johnson envisions continuous investment in technology, with plans to introduce TrackMan Simulators and other advancements. This forward-thinking approach ensures that the complex remains at the forefront of golfing technology, catering to a diverse clientele.

The TeeHouse Complex exemplifies what makes a family business stand out: dedication to customer satisfaction, community involvement, and an innovative spirit. Johnson's advice to other family-owned businesses is to stay true to their vision and prioritize customers. As the TeeHouse Complex continues to evolve, exciting developments are on the horizon, promising to enhance the golfing experience at their Cape Girardeau location while maintaining a steadfast commitment to excellence.

B Magazine
