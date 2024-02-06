All sections
ObituariesNovember 15, 2024

Mike and Joan Evans

Join the celebration of Mike and Joan Evans' lives Nov. 22 at the Jackson Civic Center. Mike died July 24, 2024, and Joan on Sept. 29, 2024.

story image illustation

A celebration of the lives of Mike and Joan Evans will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the Jackson Civic Center in Jackson.

Michael “Mike” Bruce Evans, 73, of Jackson died Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at the family home.

Joan Marie Thanel Evans, 70, of Jackson died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, at the family home.

