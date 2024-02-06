A celebration of the lives of Mike and Joan Evans will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the Jackson Civic Center in Jackson.
Michael “Mike” Bruce Evans, 73, of Jackson died Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at the family home.
Joan Marie Thanel Evans, 70, of Jackson died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, at the family home.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.