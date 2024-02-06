All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 20, 2024

Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink

Jackson's mayor and aldermen are scheduled to approve a $74,100 street hockey rink for local students, funded by community donations. The rink will host Jackson Street Hockey games and tournaments.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
The Jackson Street Hockey team, parents and students alike, have worked to raise money for a concrete rink in Jackson, primarily from family donations. The city’s mayor and Board of Aldermen signaled their approval to sign off on the project now that it has raised enough funding.
The Jackson Street Hockey team, parents and students alike, have worked to raise money for a concrete rink in Jackson, primarily from family donations. The city’s mayor and Board of Aldermen signaled their approval to sign off on the project now that it has raised enough funding.Southeast Missourian file

At their Monday, Nov. 18, meeting, the Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen received a final bid tabulation for a new concrete skating rink. This rink would become the new home for Jackson Street Hockey, a team founded by local students.

“To say that the street hockey kids are excited would be a huge understatement … they’re very, very much looking forward to this project moving forward. This fits within their budget so this will be a donation from the street hockey group. You’ll see that form come along with the contract next meeting,” Jackson Parks and Recreation director Jason Lipe told the aldermen.

Of the two bids submitted for the rink, Fronabarger Concreters of Oak Ridge submitted the lowest bid at $74,100. The aldermen said they would accept it at their next meeting, and the concrete rink will be built east of the city’s skate park.

Local high school students formed Jackson Street Hockey in 2022, playing on driveways and parking lots. Over the years, their membership expanded, and the players desired a rink of their own to play at.

“It’s always good to see a grassroots project idea come forward … it took us a while to come through the ups and downs of figuring this all out, but I’m very pleased we got a good bid now and we’ll approve that. Let’s hope the weather is good the next few months so we can get a hockey rink going for everybody,” Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs said.

Much of the project’s funding came from donations raised by players’ families. The quest for a new rink had been ongoing for the last year.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“It’s been a process. I have learned more about city government than I ever intended to, and not-for-profits,” said Angela Compton, whose son Brock helped found the club. “It’s a slow process, but every time I was ready to quit, the kids spurred me on and I’d do a little bit more.”

She said she wants the rink to serve as a place for future generations of Jackson Street Hockey skaters to practice and play.

Other business

The aldermen also dealt with a request for an additional handicapped parking space in the 100 block of North Missouri Street. A business owner had asked for a handicapped spot to have a time limit so more customers could use it instead of having an employee of a different business park their car there all day long.

The aldermen, in previous meetings, had decided on reducing it to a two-hour limit and Monday selected a different spot to turn into a handicapped spot so both customers and employees could have room. The grade of the street is consistent for the whole block, with no significant slopes, so anywhere there would have been in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

“… ADA does not have restrictions with respect to on-street parking. There’s not a liability issue because there are no technical requirements or restrictions for on-street parking,” Jackson city attorney Curtis Poore said. “The idea is to keep them reasonable access, so you typically want to put them in the area that is the most flat and has the most direct route to the facilities that would be at use for that particular area.”

Story Tags
newsletter
Advertisement
Related
newsletterNov. 20
U.S. hospitals navigate IV fluid shortage after hurricane di...
newsletterNov. 20
Craft fairs, Santa visits: A festive weekend coming to Cape ...
NewsNov. 19
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compens...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy