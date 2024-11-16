Jerry Bennett

THEBES, Ill. – Jerry Marvin Bennett, 63, of Thebes passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
Jerry was born Aug. 5, 1961, to Marvin and Donna Baugher Bennett in Cape Girardeau. He married Lori Koch on Oct. 8, 1999, and they spent over 25 years together. She survives.
During his law enforcement career of 40-plus years, Jerry worked for Thebes as the marshal, the Cairo Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and was assigned to the Illinois Drug Task Force as an inspector of the Illinois State Police. He was hired by the Federal Bureau of Investigations for the Drug Task Force and participated in Operation “River City Crack Out” and was sworn in as a Special Federal Officer. He then went to work for the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, where he earned the rank of chief deputy.
Jerry was always quick-witted with a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. He was loyal and had a heart of gold and was a very generous person. In his spare time, he was a member of the Knights Templar. He loved and enjoyed all kinds of music and was a talented guitar player. As well, he enjoyed collecting antique pocket watches, fire trucks and guitars. He loved the Lord and enjoyed studying the Bible.
He is survived by his wife, Lori Bennett; daughters, Torie (Tim) Grogan, Amanda Bennett and Kathryn Bennett; one grandchild, Abigail Grogan; sisters, Toni (Bruce) Sims and Angela Jones; nephew, Brentley Sims; niece, Kassidy Jones; many cherished friends and his coworkers past and present.
Along with his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lester and Bessie Bennett Brown and Clarence and Lucille McHughs Baugher.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, and from 10 a.m. to the time of service Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Crain Funeral Home in Tamms, Illinois.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Bob Richardson officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Thebes.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.