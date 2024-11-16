Jerry Bennett

THEBES, Ill. – Jerry Marvin Bennett, 63, of Thebes passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Jerry was born Aug. 5, 1961, to Marvin and Donna Baugher Bennett in Cape Girardeau. He married Lori Koch on Oct. 8, 1999, and they spent over 25 years together. She survives.

During his law enforcement career of 40-plus years, Jerry worked for Thebes as the marshal, the Cairo Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and was assigned to the Illinois Drug Task Force as an inspector of the Illinois State Police. He was hired by the Federal Bureau of Investigations for the Drug Task Force and participated in Operation “River City Crack Out” and was sworn in as a Special Federal Officer. He then went to work for the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, where he earned the rank of chief deputy.

Jerry was always quick-witted with a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. He was loyal and had a heart of gold and was a very generous person. In his spare time, he was a member of the Knights Templar. He loved and enjoyed all kinds of music and was a talented guitar player. As well, he enjoyed collecting antique pocket watches, fire trucks and guitars. He loved the Lord and enjoyed studying the Bible.