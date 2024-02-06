Year-end 2024: Stories we followed throughout the year

This year, 2024, was a playoffs year.

Teams meet in the regular season, and those games may be important, but they are generally precursors to the final showdown — in the playoffs.

Several big news stories of this year involved long-simmering issues that had a conclusion of some sort (even if it didn’t end or solve the issue).

Some of those stories:

Cape’s water woes continue

Evidence that Cape Girardeau’s water system issues remain unsolved is ample. As of this writing, portions of the city are under a boil water advisory after a 12-inch water main broke Sunday morning, Dec. 29.

Water main breaks have become commonplace in the city, with several occurring in the past month and others dotting the calendar the rest of the year. The reasons for the breaks are two-fold, according to municipal officials. One, many of the city’s water distribution pipes are decades, if not more than a century, old. Two, drought conditions in recent years have allowed the pipes to shift underground, putting more tension and pressure on them.

The city’s water treatment facility is also approaching its capacity.

Having identified more than $100 million in needed repairs and improvements, City Council members asked the city’s voters to raise their own water rates in November. The measure failed, garnering only 44% of the ballots cast.

Since the vote, city officials have not announced next steps toward addressing the water system.

Public safety salaries

Another issue that dragged on beyond one calendar year was an ongoing debate regarding salaries for public safety employees, namely police.

Police officials, including then-chief Wes Blair, lobbied City Council members for more money to pay officers, and the local Fraternal Order of Police group used social media posts to push their case. They contended the department’s salary structure made it difficult to retain experienced officers and recruit new personnel.

The matter came to a head in April, when municipal officials put on the ballot a property tax measure to fund salary increases for all public safety employees. The measure would have generated about $2 million annually.

The tally was close, but the measure failed by 142 votes out of about 3,500 cast.

Blair left the department in August, and in late November, officials announced that longtime department leader Adam Glueck had been named chief.

Last week, Glueck reported vacancies in the department’s roster had fallen from 13 to five.

Graduation shooting ripples throughout region

On Sunday, May 19, Cape Girardeau Central High School held its 2024 graduation ceremony at the Show Me Center on the campus of Southeast Missouri High School.

As one of the seniors was speaking, a gunshot rang out through the arena.

Most attendees had no way of knowing what was happening, but the unfolding incident was not an attack on the graduates, school officials or the audience. The gunfire turned out to be the result of two people, with a history, in a fight. Two people sustained gunshot wounds.