Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March

Outgoing Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan's criminal case trial is set to begin Wednesday, March 5, at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson.

According to prior Southeast Missourian reporting, "Jordan was charged with three Class E felony counts of providing false information to vital records. He is also charged with a misdemeanor theft charge on allegations he took less than $20 from a deceased person’s wallet."

Jordan waived his preliminary hearing May 14. Attorney Lynne Chambers is representing Jordan in the case, and Missouri assistant attorneys general Gregory Goodwin and Miranda Loesch are representing the Missouri Attorney General's Office. Judge Fred Copeland is set to preside over the trial