NewsDecember 6, 2024

Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March

Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan's trial for felony charges of providing false information and misdemeanor theft is set for March 5. He faces additional civil action for removal.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Outgoing Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan walks out of the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse on Nov. 21 after a motion hearing on his civil suit in Jackson.
Outgoing Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan walks out of the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse on Nov. 21 after a motion hearing on his civil suit in Jackson.

Outgoing Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan's criminal case trial is set to begin Wednesday, March 5, at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson.

According to prior Southeast Missourian reporting, "Jordan was charged with three Class E felony counts of providing false information to vital records. He is also charged with a misdemeanor theft charge on allegations he took less than $20 from a deceased person’s wallet."

Jordan waived his preliminary hearing May 14. Attorney Lynne Chambers is representing Jordan in the case, and Missouri assistant attorneys general Gregory Goodwin and Miranda Loesch are representing the Missouri Attorney General's Office. Judge Fred Copeland is set to preside over the trial

The trial is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.

Jordan is also facing a civil suit brought by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to remove him as coroner.

Jordan lost the Republican primary for the coroner position to Craig Williams in August. Williams won the coroner's office in November's general election, running unopposed.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

