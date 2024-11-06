All sections
NewsNovember 6, 2024

Cape Girardeau city water rate increase proposal falls by 1,886 votes

Cape Girardeau's water rate hike proposal fails by 1,886 votes, winning only one precinct. Mayor Kinder highlights future community discussions on crucial water system upgrades.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
A view of one of the water clarifiers at the Cape Rock water treatment plant May 9 in Cape Girardeau.
A view of one of the water clarifiers at the Cape Rock water treatment plant May 9 in Cape Girardeau.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com, file

The City of Cape Girardeau’s water rate increase proposal lost on the general election ballot Tuesday, Nov. 5, falling behind by 1,886 votes.

According to Cape Girardeau County's unofficial results, there were 15,900 votes cast on the water rate increase, with 6,859 of those votes cast through absentee ballots.

The water rate increase won only Precinct 4A, by 17 votes, out of the 10 precincts that were reported.

Precinct vote counts:

  • Precinct 1 — 354 “yes” votes and 636 “no” votes;
  • Precinct 2A/3C — 246 “yes” votes and 380 “no” votes;
  • Precinct 2B/3B — 266 “yes” votes and 512 “no” votes;
  • Precinct 3A/5C — 380 “yes” votes and 517 “no” votes;
  • Precinct 4A — 539 “yes” votes and 522 “no” votes;
  • Precinct 4B — 489 “yes” votes and 540 “no” votes;
  • Precinct 5A — 427 “yes” votes and 603 “no” votes;
  • Precinct 5B/6 — 876 “yes” votes and 1,216 “no” votes;
  • Central Poll — 195 “yes” votes and 336 “no” votes;
  • Absentee — 3,233 “yes” votes and 3,626 “no” votes.

Mayor Stacy Kinder released a statement about the increase not passing on the ballot.

“Voting to raise one’s own utility rates is always a difficult choice, especially at a time when the overall economy is difficult for many to navigate,” Kinder said.

Kinder said there will be new components to come online in the water treatment facility but there will need to be further community discussion regarding the necessity of more “crucial” upgrades.

According to City of Cape Girardeau voter education documents, there would likely be more water main breaks, boil advisories, water conservation orders and increased repair costs if the city cannot invest in its water system.

Elections
