Cape Girardeau city water rate increase proposal falls by 1,886 votes

The City of Cape Girardeau’s water rate increase proposal lost on the general election ballot Tuesday, Nov. 5, falling behind by 1,886 votes.
According to Cape Girardeau County's unofficial results, there were 15,900 votes cast on the water rate increase, with 6,859 of those votes cast through absentee ballots.
The water rate increase won only Precinct 4A, by 17 votes, out of the 10 precincts that were reported.
Precinct vote counts:
Mayor Stacy Kinder released a statement about the increase not passing on the ballot.
“Voting to raise one’s own utility rates is always a difficult choice, especially at a time when the overall economy is difficult for many to navigate,” Kinder said.
Kinder said there will be new components to come online in the water treatment facility but there will need to be further community discussion regarding the necessity of more “crucial” upgrades.
According to City of Cape Girardeau voter education documents, there would likely be more water main breaks, boil advisories, water conservation orders and increased repair costs if the city cannot invest in its water system.
