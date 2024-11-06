Cape Girardeau city water rate increase proposal falls by 1,886 votes

The City of Cape Girardeau’s water rate increase proposal lost on the general election ballot Tuesday, Nov. 5, falling behind by 1,886 votes.

According to Cape Girardeau County's unofficial results, there were 15,900 votes cast on the water rate increase, with 6,859 of those votes cast through absentee ballots.

The water rate increase won only Precinct 4A, by 17 votes, out of the 10 precincts that were reported.

Precinct vote counts: