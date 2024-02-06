Cape Girardeau's Gun Violence Task Force reviewed its first draft of recommendations to the Cape Girardeau City Council on Thursday, Dec. 5, at City Hall.

The Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri (CPSEMO) also presented to the committee about its efforts and plans to collaborate with the community to address gun violence.

CPSEMO executive director Melissa Stickel said one of her recommendations to the council would be to form a city-led social services committee.

"There are communities all around the nation that are doing something very similar," Stickel said. "It falls under the city and allows the commission to hear what's going on in the community from local nonprofits. It allows that information to channel up to the City Council on a regular basis."

Stickel pointed out in her presentation there are committees doing something similar in Columbia, San Antonio, Seattle and Rockford, Illinois. Stickel said many more cities are doing it.

The task force made the decision to add the formation of a city-led social services committee to its list of recommendations. Stickel said these committees are most commonly city-focused and not countywide.

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president Rob Gilligan asked if staff are needed to carry out the committee. Stickel responded by making a comparison to the Planning and Zoning Commission.

She said it would have a chair and a co-chair with individuals appointed to the committee. Stickel said one difference is that the committee wouldn't have to have a whole department behind it, she said it's predominantly about listening, hearing, understanding and gathering information.