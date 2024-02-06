Leon Lamb, the former boyfriend of Mischelle Lawless, has been charged with first-degree murder relating to her death, according to a news release issued by Allen Moss, the special prosecutor put in charge of the case.

A Scott County grand jury determined that sufficient evidence existed to file the indictment.

The indictment has yet to be posted on Missouri’s online court database.

Lawless was murdered on Nov. 8, 1992. She was found dead in her car, victim of three gunshots, plus a gash on her head. Evidence at the scene found blood at the bottom of the hill off the exit ramp, with blood drops leading back to Lawless’ car.

A jury in 1994 convicted the wrong man for her murder, Josh Kezer, who was exonerated in 2009 after serving approximately 16 years in prison. He was convicted on the testimony of Mark Abbott, an identical twin, who said he saw Kezer in a white car at a payphone near the exit ramp; multiple jailhouse witnesses who recanted their testimony that Kezer “confessed” to the murder at a party; and Chantelle Crider, a surprise witness who testified she saw Lawless arguing with Kezer at a party the week before the murder.

During Kezer’s exoneration, and in a subsequent investigation, Abbott was presented as a possible suspect as multiple witnesses came forward saying the either Abbott or his friend Kevin Williams confessed to the murder or witnessing the other party of the murder.