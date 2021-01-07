*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian
*

Jon K. Rust

Jon K. Rust is publisher of the Southeast Missourian and co-president of Rust Communications.

Opinion

A prayer for our nation

Thursday, January 7, 2021

At the time I am writing this, it is unclear what will transpire in our nation's capital throughout the night. But what took place in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday was sad and tragic, not least because it was incited by a U.S. president.

Political rhetoric is not a game -- though both parties have used it as such in recent years. And on Wednesday, we saw what can happen when indignation and anger are emphasized over American unity, and when our protective institutions are falsely maligned.

Today, let us pray for peace and calm. And let us recommit as a nation to respecting the rule of law and the peaceful transfer of power.

More from this columnist · Jon K. Rust

Comments