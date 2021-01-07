A prayer for our nation

Never miss another column
Jon K. Rust is publisher of the Southeast Missourian and co-president of Rust Communications.
At the time I am writing this, it is unclear what will transpire in our nation's capital throughout the night. But what took place in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday was sad and tragic, not least because it was incited by a U.S. president.
Political rhetoric is not a game -- though both parties have used it as such in recent years. And on Wednesday, we saw what can happen when indignation and anger are emphasized over American unity, and when our protective institutions are falsely maligned.
Today, let us pray for peace and calm. And let us recommit as a nation to respecting the rule of law and the peaceful transfer of power.
