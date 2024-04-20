Access to crop protection

-
Trump is right more violence, turmoil under BidenFormer President Donald Trumps statement that the attack on Israel by Iran "would not have happened if we were in office," has drawn derision, including from his former National Security Adviser John Bolton. Bolton called the remark...
-
-
-
Editorial (4/19/24)LifeHouse will fill needs in Southeast MissouriNeeds come in all shapes and sizes, and when a need comes in the form of a baby, it is Priority 1. LifeHouse Crisis Maternity House in Cape Girardeau will soon satisfy various needs of pregnant women and new mothers experiencing or at risk of...
-
Column (4/19/24)Paying top dollar and getting bupkisIf you pay New York state taxes, youre paying top dollar and getting bupkis. Nothing in the budget deal announced in Albany on Tuesday changes that. State tax money is supposed to provide services and improve the states economic outlook. But a...
-
-
Column (4/18/24)US support for Israel, Ukraine proving inadequateAfter Irans massive drone and missile attack on Israel on Saturday, President Joe Biden reportedly told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, "You got a win. Take the win." Most of the weapons, the first Iran had ever fired on Israel from its...
-
-
Column (4/17/24)No one cares about Joe Bidens lawlessnessHere we go again. President Joe Biden has, once more, claimed to find astonishingly wide-ranging authority to forgive student loans hiding in minute places deep in the federal code. Biden has already been rebuked for this practice by the Supreme...
-
Editorial (4/17/24)UWSEMO tours to showcase volunteer opportunitiesEver thought about volunteering with a local not-for-profit organization but dont know how or where to start? United Way of Southeast Missouri can help. April is National Volunteer Month, and UWSEMO has scheduled two Get on the Bus tours that...
-
Column (4/16/24)Repealing food stamp ban for felons would improve public safetyPeople with drug felonies on their criminal record are uniquely excluded from receiving benefits in Missouri from Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps, after they are released from prison. This deprivation of...
-
-
Editorial (4/15/24)Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum unveils exhibits on old bridge, Truman and American quiltingThe Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum is set to unveil three new exhibits this week that promise to enrich our understanding of both local and national heritage. These exhibits, focusing on the construction of the old Cape Girardeau bridge, President...
-
Column (4/15/24)The erosion of fiscal responsibilityWashington Post columnist Megan McArdle recently wrote that the best argument made in favor of limiting the size of the stimulus during the Great Recession part of a larger conversation about austerity was one of ethos. "We werent spending the...
-
-
Letter (4/11/24)Overcoming Missouris opioid epidemicBad news: Missouris opioid epidemic emerged as our most serious public health problem with drug overdose Missouris no. 1 leading cause of death among adults aged 18-44. Overcoming this crisis will be difficult, yet not insurmountable. Accidental...
-
Editorial (4/10/24)Nominations open for Difference Makers 2024Many people who work to improve lives, communities and societies have one thing in common: They dont do what they do for a pat on the back. Instead of looking for a congratulatory spotlight, they are heads-down, shoulder-to-the-wheel helping...
-
-
Editorial (4/8/24)Cape Chamber celebrates local innovators at annual dinnerThe Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerces annual dinner is always an inspiring evening recognizing the achievements of business innovators in our region who are leading industries, championing new ideas, and taking leadership roles that propel...
-
Editorial (4/4/24)Solar eclipse 2024 is on the horizonA solar eclipse will bring four minutes of midday darkness to Southeast Missouri on Monday, April 8. This celestial oddity is revisting the region only seven years after its last appearance, though another wont reveal itself until Aug. 12, 2045....
-
-
Editorial (4/3/24)Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America banquet set this monthHave a good meal. Enjoy fellowship with friends and neighbors. Maybe go home with a football helmet signed by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. And help support a mens substance abuse recovery program at the same time. Adult and...
-
Editorial (4/1/24)Old Town Cape recognizes those making difference in downtownThe Old Town Cape annual dinner recently celebrated the remarkable individuals and organizations whose contributions have significantly impacted the revitalization and enrichment of Old Town. Their contributions have catalyzed remarkable...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (3/29/24)May this Easter bring you the hope and joy of Jesus' resurrectionMay this Easter bring you the hope and joy of Jesus' resurrection "On the first day of the week, very early in the morning, the women took the spices they had prepared and went to the tomb. They found the stone rolled away from the tomb, but when...
-
-
-
Access to crop protection
For more than 50 years, glyphosate, the worlds most widely used herbicide, has enabled American farmers to implement smart farming practices that use fewer resources, saving farmers time and money. Glyphosate is essential to keeping crop yields high, limiting erosion, and helping Missouri farmers compete in an increasingly competitive global market. Manufacturers of this product employ thousands of Missourians.
Unfortunately, out-of-state extremists and trial attorneys are attempting to drive domestic manufacturers of glyphosate out of the market. The endless frivolous lawsuits and red tape they have created could force farmers to make a difficult choice either purchase foreign-made herbicides, purchase more expensive alternatives or go without and watch production plummet.
The Missouri Legislature has the opportunity to stand up for our farmers, U.S. manufacturers and consumers through SB 1416 and HB 2763. This legislation would ensure glyphosate remains readily available to our farmers, and that any pesticide registered with the EPA and meeting federal labeling standards will satisfy health and safety warning requirements.
We cant afford to let out-of-state trial attorneys get rich at the cost of Missouri jobs and Missouri families. According to experts, pesticides and other crop innovations save the average family of four up to 48% on their grocery bill. Without pesticides, crop yields for fruits and vegetables alone could fall by 50%-90%.
We believe this is common-sense legislation that protects Missouri jobs and ensures Missouri farmers can continue to produce affordable, high-quality food.
DAN MEHAN, president and CEO, Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Jefferson City, Missouri