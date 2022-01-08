Farewell to a brother
On the wall at home I have a picture of my brother Rex and me in a tennis tournament as kids. In my office, there are pictures of us together in front of the house we grew up in, as well as photos together at business events. When I play ping pong or tennis or watch football with my daughters or, currently, do anything, my mind often turns to fond memories of growing up with a brother who loved sports, laughter and competition and who was a business partner for the past 20 years.
Thursday night my brother, 52 years old, died after a valiant, yearlong battle against pancreatic cancer. It was a difficult year, which at many times was leavened by Rexs determination to make other people laugh, even as he faced more dire diagnoses. Throughout, he and his wife Sherry displayed incredible devotion to each other, giving each other strength and affirmation, and sharing their story of faith with the world through social media. It is a story that has inspired hundreds if not thousands and led to an outpouring of support and encouragement that speaks to the generosity of the human spirit, as well as to the memories so many have of having fun with a fun-loving individual.
During most of 2021 our larger family had a prayer circle online, and at 8 p.m. each day, brothers and sisters, parents and children, we stopped to pray, to share thoughts and memories, photographs, and many jokes, because Rex loved jokes.
We regularly took communion, sometimes with water and pretzels, in prayer for his health and Sherrys wellbeing. He was on our minds and in our hearts, even as he struggled through the worst. Early on, he told us that he was at peace with the idea of death; his faith rooted his outlook. He was more worried about taking care of his wife.
Rex was a stellar athlete at Cape Central and the Deerfield Academy boarding school in Massachusetts, a Harvard graduate who also studied at the London School of Economics an investment banker in New York City and a venture capitalist in Chicago and Richmond before returning to Cape Girardeau in 2000, where besides work he served as chairman of several organizations such as the Chamber Board, Old Town Cape and the universitys booster club. Elsewhere in this newspaper, those and many other accomplishments will be reported. But everywhere he went, he built friendships marked by incredible experiences and fun.
Indeed, there were few places Rex would go where he wasnt noticed, and he loved to create laughter, whether singing at full volume to a busy restaurant, dancing on a table or doing the worm on the floor to amazed bystanders. Almost always the laughs came at his own expense, and anyone who spent time with him undoubtedly has a story about his craziness. I have hundreds.
From the way he reached out for the check after an expensive dinner with Tyrannosaurus Rex arms to the 20-feet of toilet paper that frequently seemed to get stuck to his pants when emerging from a bathroom break during company meetings.
And his quick wit and recall of popular culture, which were mindbogglingly impressive. And his dance moves both smooth and hilarious. And the way he worked a spreadsheet like a piano virtuoso. And the way he couldnt keep from crying blubbering when giving credit to his wife: endearing. And, and, and
More than a decade ago, Rex was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, something most people would never know. He initially kept it quiet, not wanting to be defined by it. But one thing the disease did was draw him closer to Christ. I remember one time talking to him about tapping into the power of Christ and he admonished me, saying it wasnt about power.
Indeed, it isnt. Its about grace.
For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
Rest in peace little brother.
Jon K. Rust is co-president of Rust Communications and publisher of the Southeast Missourian. This column originally posted Friday afternoon, Jan. 7.
- A rock, a man, a new generation (10/7/21)
- An update -- and invite -- about shaping Semissourian (9/18/21)
- Semissourian.com will change; we want you to know well in advance (8/12/21)
- Cape Girardeau: A place of visionaries and volunteers (3/16/21)
- Dishonor, disgrace and tragedy: May we never see anything like this again (1/9/21)
- A prayer for our nation (1/7/21)
- In Memoriam: Larry Payne and others who made a difference (12/22/20)
Comments
-
Editorial (1/7/22)Charleston wins championship of Southeast Missourian Christmas TournamentThe Charleston High School boys basketball team ended the 77th annual Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament in a familiar position, teammates coming together at center court to raise a championship trophy. The Blue Jays defeated a competitive...
-
-
-
Editorial (1/5/22)SEMO Prep -- training to achieve goalMany students preparing to take college entrance tests such as the SAT enroll in courses to help them prepare, the thinking being the additional tutoring will raise their score and help them achieve their goals. A similar program right here in Cape...
-
-
-
Editorial (1/3/22)Cape Central reaches important milestone for graduating seniorsOne of the consistent components to success in life is education. More specifically, graduating from high school. It's something Cape Girardeau Central High School has been working on for several years. Recently, district officials announced 91.48%...
-
Column (1/3/22)A call to fight rising authoritarianismAt the beginning of a new year, it's traditional to make a resolution or two. I have no such list for myself or others, but I do have a wish. For 2022 and beyond, I wish all of us who still cherish liberal values will band together to oppose the...
-
-
More government, less religion -- the progressive doctrineOne great mystery is the persistent refusal of those on the left to abandon what is clearly not true. That is, that the means for reducing the burden of poverty is more government spending. It all really started in the 1960s under President Lyndon...
-
Dems reject work ethic, embrace freeloadersThe Democratic Party used to call itself the party of working people and hail the "dignity of work." No more. Now Democrats want to guarantee people who choose not to work an income funded by the suckers who do the right thing by showing up for...
-
The ungracious -- and their demonization of the pastThe last two years have seen an unprecedented escalation in a decades-long war on the American past. But there are lots of logical flaws in attacking prior generations in U.S. history. Critics assume their own judgmental generation is morally...
-
Three books for liberty-loving readers in 2022This time of year, dear readers, is when us writers curate lists. Some are about the best movies, top kitchen appliances or favorite new songs of 2021. This year, I'd like to recommend three books to read after the tumultuous events of 2021. My...
-
-
Column (12/29/21)There never was a Republican death cultWashington, D.C., is now the epicenter of the pandemic. As of Dec. 23, it had 158 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, a 541% growth in cases over the last two weeks. This was much more than Alabama, Mississippi or South Carolina, all of which had...
-
Editorial (12/29/21)Look back, forward at region's economyNewspaper people are creatures of habit, and so it is that about this time every year, they start looking back to recall the most important and/or interesting stories. In Mondays e-edition and Tuesdays print edition, we highlighted 10 business...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (12/24/21)Editorial: The Christmas story, according to St. LukeAs is tradition, the Southeast Missourian publishes the biblical Christmas story. It is a simple story, but the birth in a stable some 2,000 years ago changed the world. We share scripture from the Gospel according to St. Luke, Chapter 2 And it came...
-
-
Editorial (12/22/21)Blanchard Elementary gets high marksEducation can be a silver bullet, lifting people out of poverty and improving their quality of life. Leaders at Blanchard Elementary School in Cape Girardeau have taken aim at one particular aspect of educating young people, and the results show...
-
-
Editorial (12/20/21)Recent storms a reminder to take severe weather seriouslyThe images coming out of Mayfield, Kentucky, and four other Midwest states affected by last weekend's storms are heartbreaking. Homes and businesses completely destroyed. More gut-wrenching, the loss of life. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced...
-
Editorial (12/17/21)Congratulations to the December 2021 SEMO graduatesIt's a big weekend for 626 Southeast Missouri State students and their families as the university is set to hold two commencement ceremonies Saturday at the Show Me Center. Graduates of Arts and Media, Business and Computing, Humanities and Social...
-
-
-
-
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.