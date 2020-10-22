What we don't know about the election

Opinion

We are less than two weeks from the 2020 election, and no one knows who is going to win. Polls suggest that former vice-president Joe Biden is likely to come out on top -- significantly, when it comes to the popular vote -- but we all know what happened in 2016. Against the odds, Donald Trump defied the experts and scored the victory where it mattered most: in the Electoral College.

Not everyone accepted Trump's victory as legitimate though, and our country has suffered because of it. People on both sides of the political spectrum can point to someone on the other side for sowing disunity. But blaming Russian hackers or calling the Constitutionally defined electoral system fraudulent was devastating. As was Trump's calling the election "rigged" before he won it.

We must not repeat the errors of the last election, no matter who wins. America is great, because our democracy is built on the "consent of the governed." America has thrived, because even in loss, Americans have historically closed ranks to respect the winner, knowing that another election will come.

Unfortunately, this is an election that risks being delegitimized for one reason or another, and both candidates have lawyers waiting to contest the results. There is a possibility that we may not know the winner for days after Election Day, maybe even weeks because of political and legal machinations. Then again, maybe there will be a decisive result on Nov. 3. We just don't know.

During what could be a fraught political environment, it will be important to remain calm and respectful, even if our "leaders" and much of the media aren't.

May we be strong locally, an example to others, seeking to be patient, kind-hearted and charitable, especially to those we disagree. Then, whoever wins, may we pray for him, his administration, his political opponents and our nation. May we all discover and encourage grace.

Jon K. Rust is publisher of the Southeast Missourian.