LifeHouse will fill needs in Southeast Missouri

Editorial

Needs come in all shapes and sizes, and when a need comes in the form of a baby, it is Priority 1.

LifeHouse Crisis Maternity House in Cape Girardeau will soon satisfy various needs of pregnant women and new mothers experiencing or at risk of homelessness. The local Little Flower Campus is the second such facility operated by Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri in the state. The other, known as St. Annes Campus, is in Springfield.

The LifeHouse program has a history of helping women. The Springfield facility has welcomed 141 babies thus far.

Officials began constructing the Cape Girardeau facility in January 2023. A capital campaign raised more than $9 million for the facility and its operations. It features 15 small suites and all the requisite accommodations for a comprehensive living environment.

Those accepted into the home can live there with their child and another child up to age 5, if necessary, for up to a year after giving birth. Women are eligible from the moment they learn they are pregnant.

While there, the women learn how to access education or employment and care for their child, as well as other skills to put them on their way to a successful and healthy life with their little one.

Richard Cuba, ex officio board member, has worked on the project from its inception. He said the need for such a facility in the eastern part of the state prompted the project.

How critical is that need?

The first resident is set to move in coming days.

Volunteers often fuel such facilities, and the Cape Girardeau LifeHouse will be no exception. Child care, food preparation and cooking, transportation, tutoring, maintenance, security and clerical work are all ways volunteers can help.

Officials will host a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. Friday, April 19, at the facility, 535 N. Main St. An open house from 2 to 4 p.m. will follow.

We are thankful for all those who helped make LifeHouse a reality for this area. Their work and ongoing help will put women and their young children on a good path.

Godspeed.