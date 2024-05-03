-
To our law enforcement officers: Stay safe out there
When most people prepare for their workday, they focus on completing daily tasks, attending meetings on the calendar, hoping someone remembered to bring snacks.
They dont have to think about losing their life. Dying in the line of duty isnt a concern for an accountant or a barista or a health care worker.
Law enforcement officers, though, come face to face with danger more often than many of us realize.
According to the national Fraternal Order of Police organization, through April 30, 136 law enforcement officers across the country had been shot in the line of duty through the first four months of this year. Twenty of them died.
Some of these instances hit close to home.
Six officers have been shot one killed in Missouri this year. Cody Allen, a police officer in Independence, died on Feb. 29 in an incident serving an eviction notice. Three other officers and a court employee were shot in that case.
In January, during a chase, a state trooper was shot near Clarence. His injuries were not life-threatening.
In March, a Forsyth officer was shot twice while confronting a suspect. He escaped without serious injury.
Just this week, in North Carolina, four officers died and four others were shot while serving a warrant on a felon wanted for possessing a firearm. The felon died in the attack, while authorities are still investigating whether there may have been a second shooter at the scene.
From not knowing what might happen during a traffic stop to the uncertainty involved with serving someone with legal papers, law enforcement officers risk their life regularly. Doing so not only puts them in harms way physically but emotionally and psychologically as well.
Those are among the reasons these officers must receive training in law enforcement techniques and tactics and support to deal with the mental fallout that comes with making life and death situations part of a daily routine.
We understand the dangers law enforcement officers and all first responders face every time they put on their uniform and go out on the streets to protect and serve. We do not take for granted the sacrifices they make to keep our communities safe. We appreciate that they are willing to stand between us and those who would do us harm.
Thank you, men and women of law enforcement, for what you do. We value your service.
As a fictional officer used to say to his colleagues at the Hill Street station, stay safe out there.
