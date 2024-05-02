Why supporting Ukraine matters

-
Editorial (5/1/24)Zonta event to highlight mens role in preventing sexual violenceAs of Tuesday morning, there were nearly 30 men in custody at Cape Girardeau County jail facing charges involving sex crimes. Twice that many were being held over alleged domestic assaults. These numbers are not outliers. We have a problem in...
Editorial (4/29/24)Semoball Awards winter sports finalists announcedFinalists for several winter sports categories were recently announced for this years Semoball Awards. The event, which is set to take place Friday, July 12, at La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau, continues a tradition of recognizing the best in...
Column (4/29/24)Stop the emergency spending charade alreadyLast week, Congress moved closer to passing four separate bills with $95 billion in funding for Ukraine, Israel, Indo-Pacific allies and the domestic submarine industrial base. This funding has been debated for months, with much of it intended for...
Column (4/29/24)Ultraprocessed foods are everywhereIn my quest to eat healthier as an adult, Ive encountered a lot of meat and dairy alternatives along with low-fat and sugar-free treat options that claim to be better choices. Many of these products are also marketed as organic. Like the almond...
There should be no right to sleep in all public placesIn a Supreme Court showdown Monday over whether the homeless have a "right" to camp in public, almost no one mentioned the actual victims of that crazy idea. Homeless advocates, including the American Civil Liberties Union, told the court that...
Republicans are doomed if they dont get it togetherAnother week, another round of Republicans attacking each other. This time it was over the Ukraine funding bill that was passed by the House and ultimately became part of the big military aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan that Congress...
Column (4/26/24)The Republican Party can still do whats rational and right. Heres the proofTheres no record of Edmund Burke the great Irish-born British statesman and father of modern conservatism actually saying what is often attributed to him: "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing." But it...
Editorial (4/22/24)Cape County mourns the loss of Public Administrator Lisa ReitzelLisa Reitzel, the dedicated Cape Girardeau County public administrator, died unexpectedly from a heart attack April 13 at the age of 55. Serving in her role for over a decade, Reitzels sudden departure marks a significant loss for the community she...
Editorial (4/19/24)LifeHouse will fill needs in Southeast MissouriNeeds come in all shapes and sizes, and when a need comes in the form of a baby, it is Priority 1. LifeHouse Crisis Maternity House in Cape Girardeau will soon satisfy various needs of pregnant women and new mothers experiencing or at risk of...
Editorial (4/17/24)UWSEMO tours to showcase volunteer opportunitiesEver thought about volunteering with a local not-for-profit organization but dont know how or where to start? United Way of Southeast Missouri can help. April is National Volunteer Month, and UWSEMO has scheduled two Get on the Bus tours that...
Editorial (4/15/24)Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum unveils exhibits on old bridge, Truman and American quiltingThe Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum is set to unveil three new exhibits this week that promise to enrich our understanding of both local and national heritage. These exhibits, focusing on the construction of the old Cape Girardeau bridge, President...
Letter (4/11/24)Overcoming Missouris opioid epidemicBad news: Missouris opioid epidemic emerged as our most serious public health problem with drug overdose Missouris no. 1 leading cause of death among adults aged 18-44. Overcoming this crisis will be difficult, yet not insurmountable. Accidental...
Editorial (4/10/24)Nominations open for Difference Makers 2024Many people who work to improve lives, communities and societies have one thing in common: They dont do what they do for a pat on the back. Instead of looking for a congratulatory spotlight, they are heads-down, shoulder-to-the-wheel helping...
Why supporting Ukraine matters
Recently the Senate and the House of Representatives voted to provide approximately $61 billion of aid for Ukraine. There are a number of good reasons why our country should support Ukraine as it defends itself against Russias invasion of its territory.
First, history shows that Russias desire to dominate the nations along its border grows when Russian territory increases. Even a glance at maps of either the immense Russian Empire of the 19th and early 20th centuries or the Soviet Union at its height demonstrates that Russian borders have previously extended even to the west of Ukraine.
Since the fall of the Soviet Union, Russia, in addition to Ukraine, has fought wars in Chechnya and Caucasian Georgia. If it wins the current war we can be confident that it will put pressure on Moldavia, the Baltic States and Poland.
Secondly, European Wars tend to involve our country. The War of 1812 was a footnote to the Napoleonic Wars. Our country also suffered many casualties and spent a good deal of money in World War I and II.
Third, China considers the island of Taiwan to be its territory. If Russia is not stopped in Ukraine, China will have reason to believe that we will not oppose its use of military force to invade and take over Taiwan.
Our elected representatives Jason Smith, Josh Hawley and Eric Schimdt all voted against supporting Ukraine. Their votes are detrimental to the interests of our country. Shame on them.
JOHN PIEPHO, Cape Girardeau