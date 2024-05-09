How gun violence shatters lives

Letter to the Editor

As a survivor of domestic and firearms violence, it is very important to me that I use my voice to advocate for those who have been impacted by senseless gun violence that continues to happen every single day and tears apart families, friends and communities in which we live.

We must have the hard conversations with our elected officials as well as other community members and leaders to make them aware of the problem of gun violence.

More than 120 Americans are shot and killed by guns every day. If there is a firearm involved in a domestic violence situation, it is five times more likely that that woman or man will die. We also have to be aware that domestic violence and firearms violence are inextricably related to each other. Guns are the leading cause of death for teens today. We also have to be aware that Black and brown communities are most likely to be impacted by gun violence.

We must hold people accountable for their actions. Too many children are being lost to senseless gun violence. Children should not be afraid to go to school because of the chance that something may happen.

When we are impacted by trauma, it leaves a lasting effect on that person. It can wreak havoc on our bodies. It also can lead to depression, anxiety, guilt, denial and countless other issues. When dealing with trauma, no one can tell you how to deal with your trauma. Everyone grieves differently.

LESLIE A WASHINGTON, Cape Girardeau