A call for awareness, hope

Column (5/7/24)No, Columbia isnt complicit in genocideAs Morningside Heights goes, so goes the Levant. This is the childishly self-dramatizing conceit thats been driving the pro-Hamas protests at Columbia University, with similar ideas playing into protests elsewhere. It allows students living...
Column (5/7/24)Can the current universities be saved?Elite higher education in America long unquestioned as globally preeminent is facing a perfect storm. Fewer applicants, higher costs, impoverished students, collapsing standards, and increasingly politicized and mediocre faculty reflect a...
Editorial (5/6/24)Spotlight on Southeast Missouris nurses during National Nurses WeekAs we usher in National Nurses Week, it is fitting to reflect on the profound impact that nurses have on our health care system and communities. In Tuesdays edition of the Southeast Missourian, we dedicate a special section to the stories of local...
Its not about you, Marjorie Taylor GreeneWhat a good week it should have been for Republicans. Dozens of campuses from UCLA to Columbia University were being wracked by pro-Palestinian protestors who set up Gaza Solidarity encampments, spewed antisemitic hate speech, took over buildings...
Ultraprocessed food manufacturers should not be permitted to market to childrenMy son brought home a bookmark from school promoting the schools spring book fair and it doubled as a coupon to a fast-food restaurant. This isnt the first "free kids meal" coupon my son has gotten. Its a pretty common thing, and after the...
Will California hobble the US railroad industry?American federalism is struggling. Federal rules are an overwhelming presence in every state government, and some states, due to their size or other leverage, can impose their own policies on much or all of the country. The problem has been made...
Column (5/4/24)A look at sales, property taxes in Cape GirardeauThe City of Capes fiscal year begins every July, and our administration is very busy preparing the FY25 budget for city council approval. This process will be before the public numerous times in June, which is important as our city budget lays out...
Column (5/3/24)Trusting China in inviting another pandemicIts one thing to die from natural causes. Worse, to die from a disease leaked by Chinese scientists in a lab and allowed to wipe out millions. That is now almost certainly the explanation for the origins of COVID-19. And even worse? U.S....
Editorial (5/3/24)To our law enforcement officers: Stay safe out thereWhen most people prepare for their workday, they focus on completing daily tasks, attending meetings on the calendar, hoping someone remembered to bring snacks. They dont have to think about losing their life. Dying in the line of duty isnt a...
Editorial (5/1/24)Zonta event to highlight mens role in preventing sexual violenceAs of Tuesday morning, there were nearly 30 men in custody at Cape Girardeau County jail facing charges involving sex crimes. Twice that many were being held over alleged domestic assaults. These numbers are not outliers. We have a problem in...
Editorial (4/29/24)Semoball Awards winter sports finalists announcedFinalists for several winter sports categories were recently announced for this years Semoball Awards. The event, which is set to take place Friday, July 12, at La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau, continues a tradition of recognizing the best in...
Editorial (4/22/24)Cape County mourns the loss of Public Administrator Lisa ReitzelLisa Reitzel, the dedicated Cape Girardeau County public administrator, died unexpectedly from a heart attack April 13 at the age of 55. Serving in her role for over a decade, Reitzels sudden departure marks a significant loss for the community she...
Editorial (4/19/24)LifeHouse will fill needs in Southeast MissouriNeeds come in all shapes and sizes, and when a need comes in the form of a baby, it is Priority 1. LifeHouse Crisis Maternity House in Cape Girardeau will soon satisfy various needs of pregnant women and new mothers experiencing or at risk of...
Editorial (4/17/24)UWSEMO tours to showcase volunteer opportunitiesEver thought about volunteering with a local not-for-profit organization but dont know how or where to start? United Way of Southeast Missouri can help. April is National Volunteer Month, and UWSEMO has scheduled two Get on the Bus tours that...
Editorial (4/15/24)Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum unveils exhibits on old bridge, Truman and American quiltingThe Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum is set to unveil three new exhibits this week that promise to enrich our understanding of both local and national heritage. These exhibits, focusing on the construction of the old Cape Girardeau bridge, President...
Letter (4/11/24)Overcoming Missouris opioid epidemicBad news: Missouris opioid epidemic emerged as our most serious public health problem with drug overdose Missouris no. 1 leading cause of death among adults aged 18-44. Overcoming this crisis will be difficult, yet not insurmountable. Accidental...
A call for awareness, hope
May is NF and MH Awareness Month.
NF stands for Neurofibromatosis. NF is a group of genetic disorders that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body. NF can lead to blindness, deafness, bone abnormalities, disfigurement, learning challenges, disabling pain or cancer. Anyone can be born with it and it affects everyone differently.
I have written this letter for more than 20 years. My daughter, Mia, has had NF 1 since she was a baby. She has grown into a beautiful young woman, who just celebrated her second year of marriage. She is the most amazing, courageous person that I know. She has been faced with so many challenges in her young lifetime, yet you would never know. NF has reared its ugly head in many ways throughout her life, but again, she has taken every challenge head-on and always with such grace. In each stage of her life, while facing new challenges with her disorder, we will always walk right by her side. It is our mission to bring awareness, in the hope that a cure will be found someday soon.
May is also Mental Health Awareness Month. Mental health is difficult to understand, but it is real. It affects so many beautiful souls. Please remember to always be kind! It takes very little effort and is very necessary.
To learn more about NF, please visit ctf.org. To learn more about suicide prevention, please visit afsp.org.
MICHELLE SCHWETTMAN, Scott City