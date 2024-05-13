Celebrating Southeast Missouris top students, dedicated educators

-
Campus protests are just pale imitations of the 1960sIt seems silly to write a column about the recent college protests. Its not really news when privileged students who have never been in the line of fire and whose most pressing concern is what pronoun theyll use on any given day decide to rise up...
Is the union resurgence real? Does it matter for workers?Unions are said to be having a moment. The story goes something like this: Helped by a presidential administration that touts itself as the "most pro-union in history," labor unions after decades of decline are winning big victories against...
It takes courage to write in the digital ageErma Bombeck was right when she said, "It takes a lot of courage to show your dreams to someone else." I thought of this quote when my friend Gina Barreca recently asked on social media, "Writers: Why is it hard to hit 'send' even after all these...
Why Im grateful my mom didnt let me quit pianoGrowing up, I didnt experience a major rebellious phase. Im sure I had my moments, but frankly, between my parents guidance and church involvement, I stayed out of trouble for the most part. Looking back, Im grateful for the direction they...
Guest commentary: A mothers role in advancing shared parenting in Missourin this Mothers Day, Missouri has much for which to be thankful. We became the fifth state to pass Shared Parenting legislation in 2023. Shared parenting advocates are pro-mom and dad! But they are especially pro-children! Motherhood is a...
Add Sen. Tom Cotton to VP ShortlistHeadlines are now filled with names reported to be on Donald Trumps "shortlist" of possible VP candidates. These individuals, some of whom I know, indeed have serious qualifications and experience and are appropriate to be considered for the No....
Column (5/10/24)Colleges side with radicals to detriment of studentsThe Left and their media allies want you to believe the protests roiling college campuses are spontaneous uprisings of morally fervent students worried about Gaza war victims. Dont fall for that claim. Its a scam. These protesters dont represent...
Column (5/10/24)House Republicans challenge Bidens economic policies amid rising living costsLast week, President Biden called for the expiration of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, President Trumps signature legislation that jump started the best economy of my lifetime and that continues to provide needed tax relief to working families today....
Column (5/9/24)What we should have learned from the war on wokeThis isnt going to be more musing about whether America has reached "peak woke." But that is part of the story. So lets start there. About a decade ago, many on the left embraced the word "woke," a term with roots in African American culture...
Column (5/9/24)The Columbia University push to elect Donald Trump"Lets finish what they did in 1968," a Columbia protester said the other day. In political terms, that would mean electing Donald Trump. The disorder of 1968 when LBJ declined to run again and Hubert Humphrey, Richard Nixon and George...
Letter (5/9/24)Legislation could prevent big crop lossWith rising prices and global instability, our countrys food security has never been more important. The recent passage of HB 2763 in the Missouri House is a significant milestone in protecting access to American-made glyphosate, an essential...
Editorial (5/8/24)Congratulations to the graduates on their life journeyFor young people who havent experienced embarking on a career or starting a family, graduation is one of the first major life goals reached. Years of effort culminate in a walk across a stage to the applause of peers, family and friends.
Editorial (5/6/24)Spotlight on Southeast Missouris nurses during National Nurses WeekAs we usher in National Nurses Week, it is fitting to reflect on the profound impact that nurses have on our health care system and communities. In Tuesdays edition of the Southeast Missourian, we dedicate a special section to the stories of local...
Editorial (5/3/24)To our law enforcement officers: Stay safe out thereWhen most people prepare for their workday, they focus on completing daily tasks, attending meetings on the calendar, hoping someone remembered to bring snacks. They dont have to think about losing their life. Dying in the line of duty isnt a...
Editorial (5/1/24)Zonta event to highlight mens role in preventing sexual violenceAs of Tuesday morning, there were nearly 30 men in custody at Cape Girardeau County jail facing charges involving sex crimes. Twice that many were being held over alleged domestic assaults. These numbers are not outliers. We have a problem in...
Editorial (4/29/24)Semoball Awards winter sports finalists announcedFinalists for several winter sports categories were recently announced for this years Semoball Awards. The event, which is set to take place Friday, July 12, at La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau, continues a tradition of recognizing the best in...
Editorial (4/22/24)Cape County mourns the loss of Public Administrator Lisa ReitzelLisa Reitzel, the dedicated Cape Girardeau County public administrator, died unexpectedly from a heart attack April 13 at the age of 55. Serving in her role for over a decade, Reitzels sudden departure marks a significant loss for the community she...
Editorial (4/19/24)LifeHouse will fill needs in Southeast MissouriNeeds come in all shapes and sizes, and when a need comes in the form of a baby, it is Priority 1. LifeHouse Crisis Maternity House in Cape Girardeau will soon satisfy various needs of pregnant women and new mothers experiencing or at risk of...
Celebrating Southeast Missouris top students, dedicated educators
As we celebrate the close of another academic year, its a time of recognition for the exceptional achievements of our local students and the educators who have guided them. We have much to be proud of in Southeast Missouri. Not only have three of our students been named to the prestigious Missouri Scholars 100 list, but two others have earned spots on the Mizzou 39 list.
This year, the Missouri Scholars 100 program recognized Lydia Cao (Cape Central High School), Luke Richey (Notre Dame Regional High School) and (Ellie Kratochvil (Saxony Lutheran High School), an honor bestowed upon the top 100 high school students statewide. This selection is based on a combination of academic achievement, extracurricular participation, and community service, . Cao, Richey and Kratochvil have not only excelled in their studies but have also actively contributed to their schools and communities.
In addition to our high school achievers, we celebrate Grace Blanton of Sikeston and Sam Varnon of Cape Girardeau, who were selected for the Mizzou 39 list. This honor is awarded to 39 outstanding seniors at the University of Missouri, recognizing their academic performance, leadership, and service to the community. Blanton and Varnon have distinguished themselves through their commitment to both their studies and extracurricular activities, making significant contributions to the Mizzou community.
The achievements of these five students are not just personal victories but are also reflective of the quality education and support provided by our local teachers. During Teacher Appreciation Week, which was May 6-10, its particularly fitting to acknowledge the role educators play in nurturing such talent. Teachers do more than impart knowledge; they inspire, challenge, and motivate students to reach their full potential.
As we reflect on the accomplishments of our local students and the educators who support them, we are reminded of the strength of our educational institutions and the promising future they help forge.
