Southeast Missouri shined brightly during solar eclipse

Column (4/24/24)Alvin Bragg makes history -- preposterouslyAlvin Bragg is to be commended for getting to trial on the Trump hush-payments case. Lesser prosecutors would have been daunted by the prospect of creating a national melodrama and a norm-breaking prosecution of a former president over what is,...
Column (4/23/24)Are Irans nine lives nearing an end?The theocracy of Iran has been the worlds arch-embassy attacker over the last half century. So it has zero credibility in crying foul over Israels April 1 attacks on its "consulate" in Damascus and the killing of Irans kingpin terrorists of...
Editorial (4/22/24)Cape County mourns the loss of Public Administrator Lisa ReitzelLisa Reitzel, the dedicated Cape Girardeau County public administrator, died unexpectedly from a heart attack April 13 at the age of 55. Serving in her role for over a decade, Reitzels sudden departure marks a significant loss for the community she...
Column (4/22/24)Happiness is a home to tinker withMy husband and I have never bought a home we didnt tinker with. And by "tinker", I dont mean a coat of fresh paint and new shelving. I mean the knock out a wall, rip up the flooring and till the backyard for a new garden kind of tinkering. Real...
Trump is right more violence, turmoil under BidenFormer President Donald Trumps statement that the attack on Israel by Iran "would not have happened if we were in office," has drawn derision, including from his former National Security Adviser John Bolton. Bolton called the remark...
Editorial (4/19/24)LifeHouse will fill needs in Southeast MissouriNeeds come in all shapes and sizes, and when a need comes in the form of a baby, it is Priority 1. LifeHouse Crisis Maternity House in Cape Girardeau will soon satisfy various needs of pregnant women and new mothers experiencing or at risk of...
Column (4/19/24)Paying top dollar and getting bupkisIf you pay New York state taxes, youre paying top dollar and getting bupkis. Nothing in the budget deal announced in Albany on Tuesday changes that. State tax money is supposed to provide services and improve the states economic outlook. But a...
Column (4/18/24)US support for Israel, Ukraine proving inadequateAfter Irans massive drone and missile attack on Israel on Saturday, President Joe Biden reportedly told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, "You got a win. Take the win." Most of the weapons, the first Iran had ever fired on Israel from its...
Editorial (4/17/24)UWSEMO tours to showcase volunteer opportunitiesEver thought about volunteering with a local not-for-profit organization but dont know how or where to start? United Way of Southeast Missouri can help. April is National Volunteer Month, and UWSEMO has scheduled two Get on the Bus tours that...
Editorial (4/15/24)Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum unveils exhibits on old bridge, Truman and American quiltingThe Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum is set to unveil three new exhibits this week that promise to enrich our understanding of both local and national heritage. These exhibits, focusing on the construction of the old Cape Girardeau bridge, President...
Letter (4/11/24)Overcoming Missouris opioid epidemicBad news: Missouris opioid epidemic emerged as our most serious public health problem with drug overdose Missouris no. 1 leading cause of death among adults aged 18-44. Overcoming this crisis will be difficult, yet not insurmountable. Accidental...
Editorial (4/10/24)Nominations open for Difference Makers 2024Many people who work to improve lives, communities and societies have one thing in common: They dont do what they do for a pat on the back. Instead of looking for a congratulatory spotlight, they are heads-down, shoulder-to-the-wheel helping...
Editorial (4/8/24)Cape Chamber celebrates local innovators at annual dinnerThe Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerces annual dinner is always an inspiring evening recognizing the achievements of business innovators in our region who are leading industries, championing new ideas, and taking leadership roles that propel...
Editorial (4/4/24)Solar eclipse 2024 is on the horizonA solar eclipse will bring four minutes of midday darkness to Southeast Missouri on Monday, April 8. This celestial oddity is revisting the region only seven years after its last appearance, though another wont reveal itself until Aug. 12, 2045....
Editorial (4/3/24)Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America banquet set this monthHave a good meal. Enjoy fellowship with friends and neighbors. Maybe go home with a football helmet signed by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. And help support a mens substance abuse recovery program at the same time. Adult and...
Editorial (4/1/24)Old Town Cape recognizes those making difference in downtownThe Old Town Cape annual dinner recently celebrated the remarkable individuals and organizations whose contributions have significantly impacted the revitalization and enrichment of Old Town. Their contributions have catalyzed remarkable...
Southeast Missouri shined brightly during solar eclipse
For months, Southeast Missourians had been planning for the April 8 solar eclipse.
In the coveted path of "totality", the region was set to receive visitors from near and far.
And, wow, did they show up!
Watch parties from Poplar Bluff to Perryville drew huge crowds. In Cape Girardeau, area residents and guests attended events at the Sportsplex, Southeast Missouri State University, riverfront and Fort D Historic Site. In Jackson, three sites hosted activities. Elsewhere, concerts and events abounded.
Our reporting staff found visitors from countries around the world and states across the Union.
A common thread among everyone we talked to was how much fun they were having, enjoying all the hospitality Southeast Missouri has to offer.
Kudos to all the groups who made those eclipse-related activities and events possible. Staff and volunteers with local chambers of commerce and visitors bureaus and organizations such as Old Town Cape and Visit Sikeston planned and executed well. Business people involved with restaurants, retail outlets, hotels and short-term rental properties rolled out welcoming red carpets to all. Our first responders were standing by for whatever came their way. And all of us served as individual ambassadors every time we gave directions or suggested a menu item or patiently waited out pedestrian and street traffic.
Aside from the positive eclipse-related economic activity of all our visitors we look forward to numbers being available so we can quantify that boost putting our best foot forward could benefit the region in the future as Southeast Missouri may well become a vacation destination for some of those who spent some time here from elsewhere but didnt get to see everything on their itinerary.
The best part about the weekend leading up to the eclipse and the aftermath of everyone going home was that, even though there were thousands of extra people in the region, we didnt receive one report of a problem.
Congratulations, Southeast Missouri. You were a star attraction.
