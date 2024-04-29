Semoball Awards winter sports finalists announced

Editorial

Finalists for several winter sports categories were recently announced for this years Semoball Awards. The event, which is set to take place Friday, July 12, at La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau, continues a tradition of recognizing the best in high school sports from across Southeast Missouri.

Categories recently announced include: Boys basketball, girls basketball, boys wrestling, girls wrestling and girls swimming. Heres a look at the finalists:

Boys basketball: KoTerrion Owens, Charleston; Dontrez Williams, Sikeston; PJ Farmer, Sikeston; Jadis Jones, NMCC; BJ Williamson, NMCC; Marquel Murray, Cape Central; Kole Deck, Jackson; Ross Peters, Kelly; Quamareous Farmer, Malden; and Landan Burchard, Puxico.

Girls basketball: Kenzie Redus, Doniphan; Alyce Edwards, Kennett; Landri Hammontree, Sikeston; Taryn Irby, Portageville; Kate Rubel, Notre Dame; Nevaeh Lucious, Notre Dame; Addison Nichols, Delta; Presley Holweg, Delta; Parker Ernst, Neelyville; and Evie Caruso, Saxony Lutheran.

Girls wrestling: Lily Ahlvin, Notre Dame; Ellie Douglass, Sikeston; Kimarhri Wilkins, Sikeston; Zoë Freeman, Poplar Bluff; and Kayleigh Milam, Jackson.

Boys wrestling: Connor Henderson, NMCC; Caleb Moore, NMCC; Brysen Wessell, Jackson; Landon Vassalli, Jackson; Kamden Gerhardt, Jackson; Logan Hite, Poplar Bluff; Jack Ernest, Poplar Bluff; Davarious Nunley, Cape Central; Charlie West, Notre Dame; and Jax Lancaster, Sikeston.

Girls swimming: Ava Walters, Jackson; Lynlee LaValle, Jackson; Tommy-Anne Marriott, Cape Central; Emilie Dickson, Cape Central; and Sydney Ringwald, Cape Central.

The Semoball Awards, presented by Mercy, is now in its 11th year. Along with recognizing athletes in individual sports, the event honors athletes and coaches in several top awards such as comeback player of the year, coach of the year, best in sportsmanship, male and female scholar athletes of the year and male and female athlete of the year.

The night also includes an inspiring message from a celebrity keynote speaker. Previous speakers include two-time ESPY winner Kyle Maynard, softball pitcher Jennie Finch, former NFL star and broadcaster Mark Schlereth, World Series MVP David Eckstein, WNBA player Lisa Leslie, former MLB pitcher and current broadcaster Rick Horton, former MLB pitcher Andrew Miller, comedian Mike Goodwin and Kansas City Chiefs mascot Dan Meers.

Tickets for the Semoball Awards are available for purchase online at www.semoball.com/awards. The event is made possible through the support of various sponsors, including presenting sponsor Mercy, official bank sponsor The Bank of Missouri, and titled sponsors: SEMO ESPN Radio, the St. Louis Cardinals, rustmedia and your local newspaper.

Congratulations to the latest round of Semoball Awards finalists announced. We look forward to celebrating your accomplishments this summer.