Zonta event to highlight mens role in preventing sexual violence

Editorial

As of Tuesday morning, there were nearly 30 men in custody at Cape Girardeau County jail facing charges involving sex crimes. Twice that many were being held over alleged domestic assaults.

These numbers are not outliers.

We have a problem in this country with violence against women, particularly sexual violence.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than half the women in this country will experience sexual violence in their lifetime, with about half of such incidents involving minors. The exact numbers are unclear because many incidents of rape and sexual assault go unreported. Why? Victims suffer embarrassment and shame, and many are afraid to tell anyone, let alone police, about the abuse.

Members of Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau want to change that.

They will host a breakfast event on Monday, May 6, to promote efforts to end sexual assault and violence. Men of Courage: Together We End Sexual Assault is open to all men and comes on the heels of Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April.

Safe House of Southeast Missouri, SEMO Network Against Sexual Violence, SEMO Suicide Prevention and Iota Chi are partnering with Zonta on the event, which will focus on unity. The Southeast Missouri State University Department of Nursings Office of Addictions is assisting financially.

This event is really about men and women working together to end sexual assault. Its an important step, explained Jessica Hill, Safe House of Southeast Missouri executive director and Zonta Club president-elect. Zonta wants to be able to share that message and give the community tools to help advocate for that change.

Edward Wilson, a Los Angeles native and military veteran, will keynote the event. He has worked around the world to lessen sexual assault and harassment, especially in the military and on college campuses.

Rick Hetzel, former Cape Girardeau chief of police, said an anti-violence message from men is powerful: Men are womens strongest allies. Women can easily tell other women that assault is not OK, but when men tell other men, that is when real change happens.

We agree.

Sexual assault and violence is a difficult subject to talk about, but its an important one. Men can encourage other men, educate them and hold them accountable. Peer pressure can be a good thing and is in this regard.

The event will begin at 7:30 a.m., with doors opening at 7, at SEMOs University Center Ballroom. For information about tickets, visit www.MenofCourage2024.eventbrite.com.