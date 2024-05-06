Spotlight on Southeast Missouris nurses during National Nurses Week

-
Its not about you, Marjorie Taylor GreeneWhat a good week it should have been for Republicans. Dozens of campuses from UCLA to Columbia University were being wracked by pro-Palestinian protestors who set up Gaza Solidarity encampments, spewed antisemitic hate speech, took over buildings...
-
Ultraprocessed food manufacturers should not be permitted to market to childrenMy son brought home a bookmark from school promoting the schools spring book fair and it doubled as a coupon to a fast-food restaurant. This isnt the first "free kids meal" coupon my son has gotten. Its a pretty common thing, and after the...
-
Will California hobble the US railroad industry?American federalism is struggling. Federal rules are an overwhelming presence in every state government, and some states, due to their size or other leverage, can impose their own policies on much or all of the country. The problem has been made...
-
Column (5/4/24)A look at sales, property taxes in Cape GirardeauThe City of Capes fiscal year begins every July, and our administration is very busy preparing the FY25 budget for city council approval. This process will be before the public numerous times in June, which is important as our city budget lays out...
-
-
Column (5/3/24)Trusting China in inviting another pandemicIts one thing to die from natural causes. Worse, to die from a disease leaked by Chinese scientists in a lab and allowed to wipe out millions. That is now almost certainly the explanation for the origins of COVID-19. And even worse? U.S....
-
Editorial (5/3/24)To our law enforcement officers: Stay safe out thereWhen most people prepare for their workday, they focus on completing daily tasks, attending meetings on the calendar, hoping someone remembered to bring snacks. They dont have to think about losing their life. Dying in the line of duty isnt a...
-
-
-
-
-
Editorial (5/1/24)Zonta event to highlight mens role in preventing sexual violenceAs of Tuesday morning, there were nearly 30 men in custody at Cape Girardeau County jail facing charges involving sex crimes. Twice that many were being held over alleged domestic assaults. These numbers are not outliers. We have a problem in...
-
-
Editorial (4/29/24)Semoball Awards winter sports finalists announcedFinalists for several winter sports categories were recently announced for this years Semoball Awards. The event, which is set to take place Friday, July 12, at La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau, continues a tradition of recognizing the best in...
-
-
-
Editorial (4/22/24)Cape County mourns the loss of Public Administrator Lisa ReitzelLisa Reitzel, the dedicated Cape Girardeau County public administrator, died unexpectedly from a heart attack April 13 at the age of 55. Serving in her role for over a decade, Reitzels sudden departure marks a significant loss for the community she...
-
-
Editorial (4/19/24)LifeHouse will fill needs in Southeast MissouriNeeds come in all shapes and sizes, and when a need comes in the form of a baby, it is Priority 1. LifeHouse Crisis Maternity House in Cape Girardeau will soon satisfy various needs of pregnant women and new mothers experiencing or at risk of...
-
-
Editorial (4/17/24)UWSEMO tours to showcase volunteer opportunitiesEver thought about volunteering with a local not-for-profit organization but dont know how or where to start? United Way of Southeast Missouri can help. April is National Volunteer Month, and UWSEMO has scheduled two Get on the Bus tours that...
-
Editorial (4/15/24)Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum unveils exhibits on old bridge, Truman and American quiltingThe Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum is set to unveil three new exhibits this week that promise to enrich our understanding of both local and national heritage. These exhibits, focusing on the construction of the old Cape Girardeau bridge, President...
-
-
Letter (4/11/24)Overcoming Missouris opioid epidemicBad news: Missouris opioid epidemic emerged as our most serious public health problem with drug overdose Missouris no. 1 leading cause of death among adults aged 18-44. Overcoming this crisis will be difficult, yet not insurmountable. Accidental...
-
Spotlight on Southeast Missouris nurses during National Nurses Week
As we usher in National Nurses Week, it is fitting to reflect on the profound impact that nurses have on our health care system and communities. In Tuesdays edition of the Southeast Missourian, we dedicate a special section to the stories of local nurses, showcasing their vital roles and the compassionate care they provide.
Nurses are the backbone of our health care system, working tirelessly across various settings. From bustling hospitals and clinics to the dynamic roles of traveling nurses and in-home care providers, their contributions are diverse and essential. The Southeast Missourian highlights several local nurses, each story shedding light on the critical functions they perform. Whether managing emergency rooms, providing specialized care in clinics, or bringing medical services to remote areas, nurses ensure that health care remains accessible and effective.
The impact of nurses extends beyond the walls of medical facilities into the heart of our community. They are often the first point of contact for patients, playing a crucial role in health education and disease prevention. Their presence in schools, community centers and homes helps build a healthier society.
Nurses uniquely blend technical skills with genuine compassion. This dual capability is not incidental but is cultivated through rigorous training and continued education. Nursing programs focus not only on medical knowledge but also on patient care, communication, and ethical considerations. This education ensures that nurses can perform complex medical tasks while also addressing the emotional and psychological needs of patients.
We have great respect and appreciation for the indispensable role of nurses. Their dedication and tireless service are crucial to the health of our community.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.