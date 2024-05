Local animal shelters doing good work; help them if you can

Editorial

Monday, May 20, was National Rescue Dog Day, a day to celebrate all the beagles and boxers, wienie dogs and weimaraners, German shepherds and golden retrievers who found their forever home with a loving family.

International Rescue Cat Day is March 2 each year, and weíre happy to call attention to all the cats and kittens who need families of their own, too, even though it didnít move us to action at the time. Thatís our fault ó cats and kittens more than deserve recognition.

At any given time in the United States, there are about 6 million dogs and cats in animal shelters, with that number split nearly evenly between canines and felines.

These shelters provide food, shelter and medical treatment óthe essentials ó but these animals want, need, much more.

In our area, dogs and cats needing a home are fortunate to have outstanding facilities and staffs on their side.

Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary recently broke ground on a new facility ó more than 10,000 square feet of inside and outside spaces. Intake rooms will keep the animals separated until they can acclimate to their new environment. A grooming room and outdoor running spaces for dogs are also part of the plan.

Two other shelters ó Southeast Missouri Pets and Macís Mission, a special-purpose facility dedicated to animals with special needs and homeless animals from around the country ó have also added new facilities in recent years.

All of these organizations provide their valuable services through donations and volunteers. Help them continue their good work:

Macís Mission ó 325 County Road 436 in Jackson, (573) 275-7039;

Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary ó 359 Cree Lane in Jackson, contact them through their Facebook page;

Southeast Missouri Pets ó 180 Weston St. in Cape Girardeau, (573) 334-5837.

One more thing: A purebred Persian or little teacup poodle are cute as the day is long. But, a rescued tabby or mixed-breed puppy will love you for the rest of their life because you chose them.